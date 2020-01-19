Trump Slams Dems, Impeachment at Texas Speech

President Donald Trump indicted Democrats in Austin on Sunday for accusing him of having been advertised as a feat under his government, The Hill reported.

During his speech to the American Farm Bureau, the president sharply criticized two high-ranking Democratic candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and described them as “socialists” and “false socialists”.

However, Trump did not mention Democratic leader Joe Biden, the former Vice President.

Trump also re-used the nickname “Pocahontas” when referring to Warren and said of her and Sanders that “the far left is massively increasing your taxes, smashing your regulations, and taking away your health care.”

The president also vowed that he and his colleagues will win the state in the November election, although many experts have predicted a much tighter race, according to The Texas Tribune.

Trump remembered the last presidential election when similar predictions were made – he eventually won the state by nine percentage points.

He also spoke briefly about the wall on the Mexican border, claiming that “it is being built at a very fast pace”.

Trump also mentioned immigration and said he wanted to “come legally and we want them to help the farmers.”

