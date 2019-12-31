Trump signs law to cut automated calls, but they won't end

Loading...

By TALI ARBEL AP technology writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Automated anti-call measures promulgated on Monday by President Donald Trump should help reduce the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be lower IRS, although it does not remove all of these calls.

The new law gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up the steps that the industry is already taking to identify automated calls. And when telephone companies block automated calls, they must do so without billing consumers. This should help Americans avoid many of these annoying calls.

"American families deserve control over their communications, and this legislation will update our laws and regulations to toughen sanctions, increase transparency, and improve government cooperation to stop unwanted solicitations," said the press secretary. White House, Stephanie Grisham.

The law is a "big win," said Maureen Mahoney of Consumer Reports. "The key is to demand that these telephone companies help stop calls before they reach the consumer and do so at no additional cost."

The problem of automated calls has exploded because inexpensive software facilitates mass calls. Americans collectively receive billions of automated calls each month. Such calls have disrupted hospital operations by diverting staff time to deal with rigged calls that appear to originate from inside the hospital. The scams carried out through these calls have also defrauded people on millions of dollars. Many people now avoid answering calls if they come from unknown numbers.

Under federal law, it is already illegal to falsify caller ID numbers to defraud or cause damage. Scams are also prohibited, as are automated telemarketing calls from legitimate companies that do not already have written authorization. YouMail's automated call index indicates that half of all automated calls today are fraudulent.

But the application was difficult. Federal agencies have fined hundreds of millions of scammers, but this has been difficult to recover. Many of the callers are abroad. Throwing fraudsters into prison is difficult.

The new law builds on actions taken by the country's communications regulator, the Federal Communications Commission, as well as state attorneys general and industry groups.

The FCC clarified that telephone companies can block unwanted calls without first asking customers, paving the way for expanding the deployment of call blocking services. The law states that telephone companies cannot charge for these services.

Another important step is to get rid of "spoofed" numbers, or when a crook simulates the caller ID to appear to be from the same area code or from a major government agency like l & # 39; IRS. The industry is developing a system to notify people when the caller ID number is real.

The new law requires all telephone companies to set up this system, which, according to Mahoney, means that telephone companies must try to stop these calls before reaching the consumer. This technology does not work for residential phones connected to an old school copper landline; the law calls on the FCC and the telephone companies to find an alternative for these customers.

The FCC is also getting more time to fine and do without calling robots beforehand. The bill also provides for tougher fines when individuals intentionally break the law and urges the agency to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute criminals. In the long term, this could have a deterrent effect.

However, determined crooks and telemarketers will likely find ways to get through, given the availability of inexpensive dialing technology and the large potential gain for victims. Think about how malware on personal computers is still a problem despite antivirus software. Automated callers could circumvent new security measures by purchasing or diverting real numbers to make calls.

"They will always find ways to work around this problem," said Paul Florack, vice president of product management for Transaction Network Services, which performs robotic analysis for Verizon, Sprint and other companies. phone.

And not all automated calls are considered illegal. Some automated calls remind pharmacies that a prescription is ready or schools that advise on a snowy day. If you have given written permission, a cable company or a cruise line may offer marketing calls that include pre-recorded messages. While a homemade version of the measure would have made it more difficult for legitimate businesses to make such calls, this measure was removed in the version that became law.

Nor does the law do anything about telemarketing calls that are not automated. A human can always harass you, unless you sign up in the Don't Call register, which fraudsters often ignore anyway.

And even when the phone companies have put in place the caller ID verification system, not all phones support it. A year ago, T-Mobile started telling customers if the number that called them was "verified", but it can only do so on Apple iPhones after the end of the call. # 39; call. That's because Apple software doesn't allow it, said Florack. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The law states that telephone companies cannot charge additional fees for blocking automated calls, although it does not require that these services or applications be accessible to everyone. The AT&T version, for example, is not yet rolled out to its 18 million customers on low-income prepaid plans.

But ideally, said Mahoney, a consumer would not have to take action by downloading an app, as the operator could automatically block calls.