President Donald Trump set a record for the President’s chirping on Wednesday when House managers presented their case in his impeachment process. This resulted in a balance sheet of the Factbase website.

The site counted 125 tweets on Wednesday, most of which were retweets, starting at 4:25 p.m. Washington time after beating his previous total of 123 on December 12.

And according to The Hill, that number had increased to 132 at 6:20 p.m., with a record 110 retweets.

Trump was particularly busy on Twitter when he returned from a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he boasted of his dealings with the US economy and attacked Democrats for their impeachment efforts.

Many of the tweets and retweets related to the Senate trial in which House Secretary of State Secret Service Adam Schiff presented the senators with a dark portrait of a deeply flawed, even dangerous, president when he argued that Trump would be removed from office should.

