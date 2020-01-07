Loading...

MIAMI – The Trump administration is sending an assessment team to Bolivia this week to discuss possible resumption of foreign aid to the Andean nation after the expulsion of left-wing leader Evo Morales, according to two people with knowledge of the visit.

The team organized by the US Agency for International Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs development arm, wants to assist the Bolivian Interim Government in holding a smooth presidential election on 3 May that hopes that the months of political unrest will end after a vote last year, according to observers was marred by fraud.

The mission will also discuss long-term areas of cooperation, according to the two people who spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the mission has not yet been announced.

Morales expelled the USAID from Bolivia in 2013 and accused it of political interference by supporting groups and local governments that were against him.

Intermediate President Jeanine Anez has for nearly 14 years leftist rule a conservative setback against the policies of Morales, the country’s first native president. She has tried to improve relations with the US and to adopt a harder line against coca farmers.

But critics say she’s exceeding her caretaker mandate and say the US should be wary of supporting an interim government accused of targeting Morales allies, who still have a lot of political power, even with their leader in exile, in neighboring Argentina.

“The Trump administration has clearly taken the side,” says Kathryn Ledebur of the non-profit Andean information network in Bolivia. “But instead of just supporting the interim government prior to the elections, it should also raise concerns about human rights violations and erosion of democratic rights.”

The White House announced on Monday that it is lifting a long-standing ban on foreign aid to Bolivia because it has not cooperated with US efforts against drugs.

The US first certified Bolivia as a partner in the drug war shortly after Morales – former head of a coca growers union – deported US ambassador Phil Goldberg and the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2008. help to continue.

On Monday, the Trump government reintroduced a waiver to resume relief efforts to the Andean nation because it felt it was “vital to the national interests of the United States.”

Before Morales came to power, the country had received more than $ 150 million in economic and security assistance, much of which focused on anti-narcotics programs.

Aid had dropped to around $ 100 million in 2008 and to $ 28 million in 2012.

When Morales left the agency a year later, USAID said its programs helped tens of thousands of Bolivians, especially children and new mothers in rural areas who have benefited from health, nutrition, immunization and reproductive services.

Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press