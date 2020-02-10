Trump sees a mandate to open scientific research

President Donald Trump is considering making some scientific research articles free and accessible to everyone. This would disrupt an industry that makes billions of dollars every year.

Mark W. Neff, an associate professor at Western Washington University, wrote a long article on the subject that was published in the journal Issues in Science and Technology. On Monday, Slate again published an excerpt from the article discussing Trump’s rumors that anyone can see articles about scientific research funded by federal funds without paying for it.

Neff mentioned the academic magazine industry pushback and said colleges and universities welcomed the proposal.

“Within two days of the industrial letter [which condemned the idea], a coalition of 210 science and research libraries wrote an open letter to the White House, in which it supported the change in federal policy exactly as the executive rumor has it “wrote Neff. “Indeed, there has long been a call for open access to research results. This is an area where the United States lags behind Europe in politics and Latin America in developing open access journals and databases.”

According to Neff, a few publishers control most of the academic research publishing space. One such publisher, the RELX Group, had sales of $ 3.3 billion in 2018. About three quarters of these came from subscriptions that can cost several million US dollars annually for academic institutions.

These costs, Neff wrote, increase by up to 15% each year due to high demand.

“It is therefore not surprising that the actors in the publication industry are taking action against Trump’s alleged executive to make the research results freely available immediately and after publication,” wrote Neff. “In their letter of reply, publishers partially complain that the proposal” would nationalize the valuable American intellectual property they produce and force to share it with the rest of the world free of charge. “

“What they don’t mention is that currently academics who publish in most magazines have to hand over their intellectual property to publishers themselves – and sometimes have to pay publication fees to do it. Research is then hidden from potential users who aren’t can pay the price of access. “

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.