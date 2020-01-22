Trump seems to think that an American invented the wheel

Move, ancient Mesopotamians and Greeks. It seems that the real inventor of the wheel was none other than red, white and blue.

In his Wednesday morning interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump set off on one of his streams of conscience when he was asked to weigh a number of heavyweights from technology and business.

After claiming that Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook had personally told him that he was “number one in the world on Facebook, which is” very nice “, the president was then invited to comment on Tesla’s eccentric CEO Elon Musk.

“Well, you have to give it credit,” said the president. “He also makes rockets. He likes rockets, and he does rockets as well, by the way.”

Expressing admiration for Musk’s rockets having no wings, Trump said the United States must “protect our geniuses” like Musk.

“We have to protect Thomas Edison – we have to protect all those people who originally created the light bulb, the wheel and all of these things, and he’s one of our very smart people,” added Trump. “We want to treasure these people. Its very important. He did a very good job. “

The president would then say that Tesla was about to close its doors just a year ago, but that the company “will build a very large factory in the United States”.

“He has to,” concluded Trump. “He must help us.”

