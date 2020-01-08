Loading...

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday after the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a missile attack against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops the previous night, saying that Americans should be “extremely grateful “on Wednesday that” Iran seems to be withdrawing “.

However, he said, the United States will continue “to immediately impose additional punitive economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

“I am pleased to inform you that the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No American was injured in the Iranian regime’s attack last night. There were no casualties, “said the president. “Iran seems to be withdrawing, which is good for all concerned and very good for the world.”

The president also boasted about the prowess of the US military, apparently warning Iran: “Our missiles are big, powerful, precise, deadly and fast. under construction are many hypersonic missiles. However, the fact that we have this excellent military equipment and does not mean that we have to use it. We don’t want to use it. American force, both military and economic, is the best deterrent. “

After Tuesday night’s attack, which left no American casualties, the president decided to give up an oval office address that evening and tweeted: “Everything is fine!”

