Trump says the government could take some flavored vapes off the market – nationally

President Donald Trump said the federal government would shortly announce a new strategy to combat vaping among minors, which promises: "We will protect our families, we will protect our children, and we will protect the industry."

Trump wasn't sure what the plan would include, but suggested that "certain flavors" of e-cigarette cartridges be removed "for a period of time".

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. E-cigarette pods formulated to taste like tobacco or menthol are still allowed.

The journal also reported that tank-based vapor systems, which are less popular among teenagers, would still allow users to mix flavors individually. The journal report quoted anonymous "people familiar with the matter".

In September, Trump and his senior health officials announced that they would soon remove virtually all flavored e-cigarettes from the market because they are attractive to young children. But these efforts eased after vaping lobbyists were pushed back and White House advisors Trump said the ban could cost him votes in adult vaping.

As of May, all e-cigarettes will have to undergo an FDA review. Only those who can demonstrate public health benefits in the United States are allowed to stay on the market.

New study shows that more young people are steaming at a young age

On Tuesday, Trump proposed a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarettes. "If everything is in order, hopefully they will be back on the market very quickly," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he hosted a New Year's Eve party.

"People died of it, they died of vaping," said the Republican President. "We think we understand why. However, we are carrying out a very comprehensive review and hope that everything will be on the market again shortly. "

Trump added: "Look, vaping can be good from a standpoint – you look at the e-cigarettes, you stop smoking. If you can quit smoking, that's a huge benefit. So we think we will get it back on the market very, very quickly. "

