Society must come together to “protect” and “appreciate” Tesla CEO Elon Musk like the walking Fabergé egg he is.

This was what Donald Trump insisted on today during a CNBC interview covering everything from Trump’s best friend Tim Apple to the fact that he is pretty sure Sugarberg wants to run as president. But it was Trump’s almost paternal desire to pamper the Tesla CEO, who might be the most noticed.

“I was worried about [musk] because he is one of our great geniuses and we have to protect our geniuses,” Trump told interviewer Joe Kernen. “And we have to protect Thomas Edison, we have to protect all those people who originally invented the light bulb, the wheel and all these things.”

Indeed. We have to protect the people who came by bike.

But Trump wasn’t finished yet, as he hadn’t fully wrapped the CEO in his loving hug.

“[Musk is] one of our very smart people and we want, we want to appreciate these people,” Trump insisted. “This is very important. But he did a very good job.”

In order for you not to believe that Trump was playing favorites, he also liked to talk about Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“Apple, what do you think,” asked Kern. “You are friends. I think you saw Tim recently?”

“I am,” Trump replied. “I like it very much, I think we should encrypt something.”

Then, of course, he suggested that the US government might do the opposite of encryption.

“I think we should start finding some of the bad people we can do with Apple,” the president stammered.

Oh yes, and then there were Trump’s Zuckerberg comments.

“Well, I met [Zuckerberg] and he told me that I’m number one in the world on Facebook,” Trump said. “He sat down,” he said, “congratulations, you’re number 1.”

But that’s not all!

“I assume that he would run for president,” said the world’s leading man on Facebook. “It wouldn’t be too scary, I don’t think so, but he has that monster behind him.”

At least in this last part, we can all agree. Excuse us as we finish our daily musk care and protection ritual.