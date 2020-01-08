Loading...

By ZEKE MILLER and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran appears to be “standing still” and that no US or Iraqi casualty has been injured by US forces in the Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases.

Trump, who spoke from the White House, appeared keen to defuse the crisis, suggesting that he would not take military revenge for the strikes. Instead, he said the US would immediately impose new economic sanctions “until Iran changes its behavior,” after the country launched the brazen direct attack on America since the US embassy was captured in Tehran in 1979.

The attack occurred days after Trump approved the targeted murder of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds Force. Iran had pledged to take revenge and bring the two countries closer to the brink of war.

Trump wrote an early warning system for the fact that neither Americans nor Iraqis were killed “works very well”. He added that the Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the result.

He reaffirmed his position that “Iran must never have a nuclear weapon” and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal, from which he withdrew the United States.

Trump also announced that he would ask NATO to “get much more involved in the Middle East process”.

