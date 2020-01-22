Trump says he's serious about European car tariffs

President Donald Trump has said he is seriously considering slapping European cars with tariffs as trade negotiations between the United States and Europe continue.

CNBC reports that the threat of Trump’s tariffs has sparked a backlash from European authorities and businesses. The President did not disclose a deadline for his tariff decision but has been considering such a decision for several months.

Trump last week threatened European cars with a 25% tariff if Britain, Germany and France did not accuse Iran of breaking the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. The President made his final comments earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“They know I’m going to charge them if they don’t reach a fair deal,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

At the end of last year, the United States expired on November 13 for the introduction of auto tariffs. At the time, former European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU saw this as an indication from Trump that tariffs would not be introduced.

President Trump recently signed an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a tax that France will levy on large tech companies until the end of 2020. A number of other bilateral meetings are scheduled for the event in Switzerland and will give the president the opportunity to discuss a new trade agreement with Europe.