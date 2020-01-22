Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

President Donald Trump, who originally claimed that “no Americans were injured” in the Iranian missile attack on US armed forces, told reporters on Wednesday that injuries to US troops, at least a dozen of them due to concussion symptoms and possibly, have been reported recently traumatic brain injuries were treated – were “not so serious”.

“I heard they had a headache and a few other things, but I would say and I can report that it is not very serious,” said the president

told the press in Davos, Switzerland. “I don’t consider them to be very serious injuries compared to other injuries I’ve seen.”

“I saw what Iran did to our troops with its street bombs,” he continued. “I’ve seen people terribly, terribly injured in this area, in this war.”

On January 8, the Iranian military fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the U.S. Armed Forces and the coalition forces stationed at Al Asad Air Base and Irbil, Iraq, commanding the Quds Force of the elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

While no one was killed in the attack, a number of US troops were injured despite earlier government claims to the contrary.

“Several have been treated for concussion symptoms from the explosion and are still under investigation,” the U.S. Central Command said on January 16.

“As a standard procedure,” said CENTCOM in its statement, “all employees in the vicinity of an explosion are examined for traumatic brain injuries and, if considered appropriate, upgraded to a higher level of care.”

“In the days after the attack, some members of the military were carefully transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, while others were sent to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait for follow-up.”

CENTCOM said in its statement that eleven service members had been transported from Iraq to be looked after.

The Washington Post

On Tuesday, it was reported that an unspecified number of additional members of the Iraqi service were kidnapped from Iraq after the Iranian attack.

“As medical treatments and exams continue in the theater, it has been determined that other members of the service may be injured,” a US military spokeswoman told the Post.

Army spokeswoman Maj. Beth Riordan said it is possible that the number of troops in need of medical examinations and aftercare may continue to increase. “Given the nature of the injuries identified, it is possible that further injuries will be identified in the future,” she said.

