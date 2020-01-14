President Trump has joined the fray around Apple’s FBI request to help unlock two iPhones used by the gunner responsible for the shooting last month at Pensacola Naval Air Station. Trump went to Twitter (via his iPhone) tonight to call on Apple to unlock the phones.

In the tweet, Trump pointed out that the government “is helping Apple trade and so many other issues all the time.” Despite this, Apple refuses to break the encryption of iPhones used “by killers, drug traffickers and other violent criminal elements”. Said Trump. The full declaration:

We help Apple all the time on trade and so many other issues, yet they refuse to unlock the phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminals. They will have to get on the plate and help our great country, NOW! MAKING AMERICA GREAT.

However, as we explained this morning, the FBI is asking Apple to break the encryption of iPhone models that third-party companies can already unlock. The two iPhones in question are an iPhone 5 and an iPhone 7, both so old that their security has already been compromised.

There are several security companies that are able to access data on these iPhones, but the FBI, AG Barr and Trump are all calling on Apple to do so instead. In reality, the FBI could probably use the same exploit now as it did to unlock the San Bernardino iPhone.

Another thing to remember is that Apple is helping the FBI as much as possible. In a statement yesterday, Apple said it had so far provided “gigabytes of information” to the FBI, responding to its requests for data “often within hours.” The company also said once again that it would not create a backdoor in iOS, even if only for the “good guys”.

In a new report tonight, The New York Times says that Apple is working internally to steer this situation to third-party security companies:

Cook’s small team at Apple is now aiming to steer the current situation toward an outside resolution that doesn’t imply that the company is breaking its own security, even as it prepares for a possible legal battle over the problem, said people who know the thought.

Apple employees working with the FBI would be frustrated that the FBI has yet to contact these third-party companies.

In 2016, Trump called for a boycott of Apple until the company agreed to unlock the iPhone used by the San Bernardino shooter. This tweet was also sent from his iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has a friendly relationship with Trump, but the two have publicly discussed several different issues. In 2018 Cook spoke out against border separations and regularly expressed support for immigrants and DACA policy. A WSJ report last year explored the “unlikely” relationship between the two, explaining that the Trump administration has even come to rely on Cook for advice on trade and trade deals.

