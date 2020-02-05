Trump rule can lead to major Medicaid cuts, warn drivers

WASHINGTON – Governors of both parties warn that a little noticed regulation proposed by the Trump administration could lead to major cuts in Medicaid, limiting their ability to pay for health care for low-income Americans.

The mysterious fiscal accountability rule proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – or CMS – would tighten federal oversight and approval of complex financing strategies that states have long used to pay their share of the $ 600 billion program. Certain payments are also directed to hospitals that treat many patients with a low income. Public comments were closed last week in the midst of a chorus of criticism from hospitals, nursing homes, insurers, doctors and lawyers for the poor.

Against the background of an election year, governors warn the government of potentially nasty consequences.

“States may not be able to finance their Medicaid programs adequately, which could lead to unintended consequences that would have a negative impact on Medicaid beneficiaries across the country,” Govs wrote. Kate Brown, D-Ore., And Charlie Baker, R-Mass., In official comments on behalf of the National Governors Association.

But CMS manager Seema Verma says that the comprehensive health care program needs to be reviewed and has expressed concern about “obscure” financing schemes that abuse the system and increase the costs of taxpayers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Verma said her agency recognizes the “critical importance” of state funding, but said it should lead to better value and better care for Medicaid beneficiaries. Under the proposed rule “we increase transparency, integrity and clarity,” she said.

A spokesperson for the agency said the rule is not intended to reduce Medicaid payments.

But the policy comes from an administration that has repeatedly scaled back Medicaid. Trump has attempted to withdraw the expansion of the Obama era of the program, supported block subsidies that would limit federal spending, and allowed states to impose work demands on Medicaid recipients.

The latest proposal, according to a study by Manatt Health consultants for the American Hospital Association, could lead to cuts of $ 37 billion to $ 49 billion per year in total Medicaid spending, or 6% to 8% of the program funds. Payments to hospitals can be reduced by up to 17%.

A CMS spokesperson said the agency does not believe that those estimates are credible. As a rule, CMS says that the tax impact of its plan is ‘unknown’. Critics say the agency did not perform a full analysis.

If the federal government limits funding methods that states now rely on, governors should seek broad tax increases, reduce payments to hospitals and doctors, reduce benefits, qualify or a combination of such measures. States can set their own Medicaid policy within federal requirements.

Medicaid includes more than 70 million people, or about 1 in 5 Americans. This includes many pregnant women, newborns, elderly nursing home residents and severely disabled people. In states that have accepted the Medicaid extension of the Affordable Care Act, it is also a mainstay for low-income adults.

“Medicaid is the backbone of the American health care system; you weaken the backbone and the whole system gets scoliosis, “said Matt Salo, head of the non-partisan National Association of Medicaid directors, who has also expressed concern.

Sector organizations for hospitals and nursing homes ask the administration to fully withdraw its proposal. The same is true of the American Medical Association, which says that “access to care for beneficiaries of Medicaid would be at risk and the health effects for such patients could deteriorate.” Governors and the health insurance industry are asking the administration to go back to the drawing board and to collect information earlier, trying to make such radical changes.

“These proposed cuts in providers and states are clearly part of an ongoing attack on Medicaid and will put Americans at risk when they fall into difficult times,” Sen. Ron Ronden of Oregon, top democrat in the program monitoring panel, in a statement.

In general, the federal government pays around 60% of Medicaid costs, and explains the rest. Medicaid ranks together with education as a top budget item for states. These are strategies that states use to increase their share in Medicaid spending, allowing them to tap into federal matching funds that expand the services they can offer.

They contain:

– Corporate taxes on hospitals, nursing homes and insurers – also called ‘provider taxes’. The money raised is plowed back to Medicaid. The Trump government says it is concerned that some of these schemes are violating federal laws.

– Payments from local governments to a state that then help the state prepare federal Medicaid matching funds. The Trump administration says that those payments must be financed with state or local tax revenues and that is not always clear at the moment.

Medicaid also makes ‘additional’ payments to hospitals that treat a large proportion of patients on a low income. They can be contained.

Governors and state medicaid directors say they agree with the purpose of the Trump administration to be more accountable about Medicaid funding. But they are concerned that the administration did not do their homework.

“Preventing the authority of states and reducing the flexibility of states within their Medicaid program will result in reduced access to care for many vulnerable Americans,” Govs wrote. Brown and Baker.

The Trump administration says it is keeping a close eye on some 4,000 comments and will consider feedback before deciding on the next steps. No timetable has been announced for a final decision.

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press