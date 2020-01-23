Trump removes waterway protection and helps developers

(Shutterstock)

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration lifted federal protection for some of the country’s millions of miles of streams, arroyos, and wetlands on Thursday, completing one of the most far-reaching environmental rollbacks.

The changes will reduce the number of waters that are eligible under the Pollution and Development Protection Law passed half a century ago. President Donald Trump has given priority to withdrawing protection from clean water since his first weeks in office. Trump says he is striving for federal rules and regulations that place unnecessary burdens on companies.

The heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed the new rule before appearing at a construction conference in Las Vegas.

“EPA and the Army provide American farmers, landowners and businesses with the much needed legal certainty and predictability to support the economy and accelerate critical infrastructure projects,” said EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler in a statement.

The changes had been targeted by industry, developers and farmers, but had been rejected by environmental and public health officials. They say the changes would make it more difficult to provide clean water to the American public and would endanger habitat and wildlife.

The government says the changes would allow farmers to plow their fields without fear of unwanted roaming the banks of a state-protected dry stream, bog, or ditch. However, government figures show that property developers and other non-agricultural companies will take the most wetland and waterway permits, and will take the greatest administrative and financial relief.

Wheeler specified the changes to protect the federal government from ephemeral waters – streams and rivers that only run after rainfall or snowmelt. Such streams provide much of the water to some arid western states, including New Mexico.

The final regulation will be published in the Federal Register in the next few days and will come into force 60 days later.

The rollback is one of the Trump administration’s most ambitious measures to comprehensively reduce environmental and public health protection at federal level. While many withdrawal efforts are aimed at regulations passed by the Obama administration, the previously released draft clean water plan would remove federal protection for many waterways and wetlands that have been under the Clean Water Act for decades.

This includes the protection of stream and river beds that only run during the rainy season or after rain or snow has melted. “This is a huge setback to Obama before Reagan,” said Blan Holman, a senior lawyer at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

State officials in New Mexico have particular concerns, as the Rio Grande, which provides drinking water and irrigation to millions of people in Southwest and Mexico, largely depends on the types of intermittent streams, streams, and wetlands that might typically lose their design published earlier. The Rio Grande is one of the longest rivers in North America.

Jen Pelz, the program director for rivers at New Mexico-based WildEarth Guardians, said the Rio Grande will be hit hard.

“It is against common sense to leave the lifeline unprotected to the southwest of the desert,” said Pelz.

Trump has portrayed farmers – a highly esteemed Republican Party constituency and a popular one – as the primary beneficiaries of the rollback. He claimed that the peasants gathered around him cried with gratitude when he signed an order for the rollback in February 2017.

State protection that keeps polluters and builders away from waterways and wetlands is “one of the most ridiculous” regulations ever, he told a farmers’ convention in 2019.

“It was a total kill for you and other companies,” Trump said at the time.

Environmental groups, public health organizations, and others say it is impossible to keep downstream lakes, rivers, and water supplies clean unless the upstream waters are also regulated nationwide. The targeted regulations also protect wild animals and their habitats.

Journalist Susan Montoya from Albuquerque, New Mexico contributed to this report.