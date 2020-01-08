Loading...

After twice threatening to target Iranian cultural sites, which would constitute a war crime, President Donald Trump reversed his position.

The president said on Tuesday that if Iran responded to the American drone strike that killed military and intelligence official Qasem Soleimani last week, the United States would not attack Iranian cultural sites. “I like to obey the law,” said the president while complaining about the law.

From the Oval Office, Trump told reporters, “They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to maim our people. They are allowed to detonate everything we have, and nothing can stop them. “The president continued:” And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if it’s the law, I like to obey the law. “

The President echoed the sentiments expressed on Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said: “Every objective that is examined, every effort that is made will always be carried out within the framework of international law of war.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he was “fully convinced that the President … will not give us an illegal order”, adding: “As I said, the US military will respect – as it always has – the laws of the armed forces.