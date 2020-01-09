Trump proposes to cut environmental monitoring to speed up project approval

Loading...

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump proposed Thursday to roll back the application of historic environmental law, reducing federal oversight of many major projects, from pipelines to commercial development, to speed up the approval process.

He said the United States could not compete “if a bureaucratic system prevents us from building what we need”.

Trump described the proposed revision of the National Environmental Policy Act for half a century in the White House. This 1970 law modified environmental monitoring in the country by obliging federal agencies to take into account the impact of major construction projects on land and wildlife, and enshrined the public’s right to be informed of the impacts and comment on them.

Trump called the current law enforcement “a big government at its absolute worst.” “

One of the main changes proposed is one that would recently limit the requirement for a federal environmental review to projects receiving significant federal funding.

The change would mean that a range of projects primarily funded and managed by the private sector would not have to assess the environmental impact of their work and educate the public about it.

Other changes would limit the fact that federal agencies do not take more than two years to assess any environmental impact of projects.

Anne Bradbury, head of an independent trade group of oil and gas producers, said that among the proposed changes would be those that would speed up the authorization of petroleum projects, including pipelines, on federal lands. The Trump administration has pushed for pipeline construction to proceed, despite local challenges, and has called for shortening the length and duration of environmental reviews of projects.

Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups say the changes will exempt polluters from public scrutiny of their plans.

President Richard Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act on January 1, 1970 because of public outrage at the 1969 oil spill off Santa Barbara, California, and other pollution from the air, water and land of the country have stimulated the creation of the main environment of the country protections.