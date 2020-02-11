Trump proposes a reduction in research spending, but a boost for AI

President Trump proposed to reduce federal research spending, except in important areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

Trump’s budget for the fiscal year starting on October 1 proposes spending $ 142.2 billion on research and development, 9 percent less than in the current year. The White House says its proposal is 6 percent more than last year.

The budget request is a bit like a gambler’s approach to finance American innovation, involving large areas. “I find it disappointing and that the funding for fundamental research is down,” says Martijn Rasser, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a policy think tank in Washington, DC. “We just don’t know where the next breakthroughs will come.”

The budget goes all-in on AI and quantum and proposes to double the funding between the departments, including the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, Darpa and the Joint AI Center of the DoD.

At the same time, the president suggested reducing spending on research in almost every arm of the government, including $ 424 million from the National Science Foundation, $ 4.7 billion from the Department of Defense and $ 3.2 billion from the Department of Energy.

Rasser says it’s good to see proposed funding for AI and quantum increase, because both are critical emerging areas. He recently co-authored a report calling for substantially more government funding for AI, noting that technology could transform industries like software has.

But Rasser is concerned that lowering the total funding for basic research will undermine progress and growth because innovations can arise in many areas. “It’s just not a good process,” he says.

The President’s budget is a proposal and is likely to be changed by Congress. But the plan points to an approach to scientific research that gives priority to areas that are considered crucial for international competition and military benefit. AI and quantum technologies have received significant investments from China’s major geopolitical rival, China, and both are being brought into military service by Beijing.

AI has become a powerful technology, with large technology companies investing billions in its development and using everything to build everything from self-driving cars to voice assistants.

Quantum computing and communication technologies, built on the peculiar properties of quantum physics, are much less proven, although they have the potential to generate equally large returns someday. A quantum version of the internet, for example, should guarantee perfect security, while quantum computers can now solve insoluble problems relatively easily.

During the time of Trump, AI and quantum technologies have become more and more areas of focus. The president launched the US AI initiative in February 2019, with a national strategy for AI leadership. And Trump signed the National Quantum Initiative Act in December 2018, increasing funding for quantum computing and communication.

These days, AI researchers are very popular and can increasingly secure unstable government funding. But some are wary of the White House plan.

“It looks like a mixed blessing,” says Subbarao Kambhampati, an AI professor at Arizona State University and a former president of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

Kambhampati notes that the resources allocated to AI seem to be focused on directing fundamental work in AI, which will help stimulate new progress in the field. “I am happy to see funding for fundamental research,” he says.

But he warns that reducing funding for other research areas not only undermines progress in other areas, but also has a knock-on effect on AI, since progress has often been drawn from other areas. For example, animal brain studies can inspire new designs for artificial neural networks. “Neuroscience will really be relevant to AI in the longer term,” he says.

Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, defended the proposed drop in research funding in a call with reporters. “President Trump has made it very clear that investing in fundamental research at an early stage is extremely important and that this budget does,” said Droegemeier. “I think it is a very responsible act by President Trump to ensure that we prioritize which activities are of great importance, especially in relation to strong power competition.”

