Trump Properties charged $ 650 per night, report says

The secret service dropped at least $ 471,000 in tax money at Donald Trump’s companies between his inauguration month and April 2018, according to a stock of over a hundred receipts compiled by The Washington Post that uncovered an unprecedented business relationship between a sitting president and his own government.

Trump’s company has previously insisted that it always charge friendly rates to Secret Service staff when they are made to accompany the president to his property – but the Post’s cache of receipts casts much doubt on that . At Mar-a-Lago, for example, the Secret Service was reportedly charged dozens of times $ 650 per night in 2017, but received a different and cheaper rate of $ 396.15 in 2018.

Allegedly, another staggering bill was presented to the secret service for the privilege of staying at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where in 2017 it was charged $ 17,000 a month for a cottage on the New Estate estate To use Jersey. That’s several times higher than the standard rental price in the area, and Trump was reportedly only a third of the time during the billed month.

NBC News reported earlier, in June last year, that the Trump International Hotel in Washington charged more than $ 200,000 in tax money from September 2016 to February 2018. That is despite the fact that, unlike in Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, Trump has not spent a single night there since he took office in 2017.

Federal conflicts of interest do not apply to the president, and the Secret Service has no spending limits for the hotel room, so there is nothing to prevent Trump’s company from asking what it wants.

Although it has been one of the deepest insights into Trump’s business relationship with his government so far, the Post reports that the revenue collected has probably been able to collect the real amount of tax money that has been changed from the secret service to the Trump organization.

The secret service does not have all the vouchers listed in public databases with federal spending, which is normally required for payments in excess of $ 10,000. The public coupons only cover a small portion of Trump’s journey for part of his term, so the total of $ 471,000 is likely to be a fraction of the actual amount that the secret service paid Trump property.

Nevertheless, the coupons show that some statements from the Trump organization have been misleading. In an interview with Yahoo Finance last year, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump organization, said: “If my father travels, they stay at our house for free … If he stays in one of his places, the government actually spends some it means saving a fortune because if they went to a hotel across the street, they would charge them $ 500 a night, while, you know we charge them like $ 50. “

In a new statement to the Post about the coupons, Eric Trump said: “We offer the rooms at cost and can earn much more money to rent them to members or guests.” However, Eric did not say how the company ‘s “At cost” for the secret service, which can be seen on the coupons, ranges from $ 650 per night.

Jordan Libowitz, from Washington’s Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics watchdog group, said, “It’s kind of crazy that we know the president benefits from presidency, and we don’t know how. We don’t know how many taxpayers have dollars in his pocket. “

In a statement, the secret service said that its expenditures “strike a balance between operational security and a judicious allocation of resources.”

