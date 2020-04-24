Trump promoted FDA warned coronavirus drug after death

For weeks, President Trump and Fox News have been promoting malaria drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as a potential cure for coronavirus, but now the Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings for doctors not to prescribe medication following reports of “severe” poisoning and death.

The agency says the drugs should only be used in hospitals or in formal clinical trials to “reduce the risk of life-threatening heart problems” associated with their use.

Friday’s FDA warning follows a study, reported Tuesday by the AP, the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia, which showed “more deaths among those receiving hydroxychloroquine from compared to standard care “. In the study, which included 368 men with the virus, 28% who received hydroxychloroquine died, compared to 11% who received only routine care.

According to Politico, prescriptions for drugs have steadily increased since Trump touted them, claiming that because they are used for other illnesses, they “passed the safety test.” But this does not take into account side effects such as cardiac arrhythmia or does not take into account patients with preexisting conditions who might unconsciously assume that it is safe for them because the President of the United States said.

In early April, Trump literally told the public to “take” while talking about hydroxychloroquine, adding, “What do you have to lose?”

pic.twitter.com/MCE4KFKcuX

– PoliticsVideo23 (@ politiquevideo23) April 24, 2020

Since mid-March, Fox News has also advocated for drugs irresponsibly, with little evidence of safety or efficacy. The president and the news channel’s lightning campaigns took on the sensation of endless infomercial until about April 16 when, for reasons still unknown, the two practically ceased to praise drugs. According to Politico and Media Matters, Fox’s chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine coverage fell 77% from the previous week and continued to calm down more and more on what Tucker Carlson called the “ideal drug.”

pic.twitter.com/Csiz4ccPNG

– PoliticsVideo23 (@ politiquevideo23) April 24, 2020

So, for Trump and Fox News, the answer to the President’s question, “What do you have to lose?” could be two things: credibility, and now, apparently, American life.