Trump process closing arguments are aimed at voters, history | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But important Republicans have decided that the President’s actions against Ukraine do not lead to the level of intangible violations that justify the dramatic political upheaval of conviction and dismissal. His acquittal in Wednesday’s vote is almost certain.

All that remains is that for four hours the Senate has opened the final arguments for the Americans to decide what they think when the third process of official deposition in the history of the nation begins. Democrats claim “right things,” while Trump’s GOP allies claim it’s time to end party proceedings.

House managers opened with a plea from Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A first-year student who told the room: “We cannot and must not leave our sanity behind.”

The former Army Ranger called on the founders and even Republican Barry Goldwater from the impeachment procedure from the Nixon era: “In America, no one is above the law, even that elected president of the United States. I would say – especially those elected President of the United States. “

Representative Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the president is not acting like someone who is innocent. She warned that he will try again to “cheat” before 2020.

“Innocent people don’t try to hide every document and witness, especially those who would protect them,” she told the senators. “That’s what guilty people do.”

The Trump team has its own chance to argue later Monday, and the president himself has already registered his views on Twitter, where he regarded the whole event as a “hoax”, as he often does.

The Senate procedures are set against a major political backlog, as voters in Iowa choose presidential democratic primary candidates in early voting on Monday and Trump is ready Tuesday to deliver his State of the Union speech in his own victory round for Congress.

The trial went on for nearly two weeks and last Friday reached a decisive moment when senators voted against summoning witnesses and documents. Key Republicans said they had heard enough. It will be the first trial in the more than 200-year history of the country without witnesses.

Even new revelations from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, whose forthcoming book reveals his first story about the fact that Trump had ordered the investigations, did not make it clear to senators that more testimony was needed.

Bolton said he would appear if he received a subpoena, but GOP senators said the House should have issued the subpoena and the Senate refused to extend the proceedings.

Prosecutors relied on a 28,000-page report drawn up over three months of proceedings in the Democratically Controlled House, including the public and private testimonies of 17 witnesses, many current and former ambassadors, and national security officials who were close to the Ukrainian transactions.

Lisa Mascaro and Eric Tucker, The Associated Press