Trump praises Pompeo after Foreign Minister NPR reporter Trip: NPR

“This reporter couldn’t have done a very good job for you yesterday,” President Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. He added, “Think you did a really good job on her.” The remark came when Trump recognized Pompeo’s role in a White House plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Trump was embroiled in a controversy between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the NPR on Tuesday and publicly praised Pompeo for spitting out one of the network’s journalists and denying another reporter the press cards to take him on an upcoming trip Paris to travel Europe.

The State Department has prevented NPR’s diplomacy correspondent Michele Kelemen from joining Pompeo’s trip days after top American diplomat NPR host Mary Louise Kelly publicly accused her of lying to him after interviewing him after ongoing controversy about Ukraine.

Pompeo said Kelly agreed to only discuss Iran – an allegation for which he had provided no evidence. Kelly said she confirmed to Pompeo’s spokeswoman that she intended to interview Pompeo on both Iran and Ukraine, a country that is key to Trump’s impeachment process. Kelly has created emails that reflect these conversations.

Trump joked about Pompeo’s apparent retaliation against NPR and Kelemen during an event in the White House that announced his government’s long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East. When Trump recognized the teams that were working on the plan, his mention of Pompeo’s name sparked persistent applause.

After the crowd’s ovation, the President smiled when he said to Pompeo, “Wow, that’s impressive. It was very impressive, Mike. This reporter couldn’t have done a very good job for you yesterday” – an obvious indication of Kelemen’s removal of Pompeo’s plane was announced Monday.

Kelemen was planned to document the secretary’s journey as a reporter for the radio pool. This position changes between journalists from various news organizations who report on the State Department.

As many in his audience laughed, Trump added, “Think you did a really good job on her.”

Some of the crowd then applauded as Trump continued, “That’s good, thanks Mike. Great.”

Then Trump asked Pompeo, “Are you running for the Senate? I think the answer is no, then, isn’t it?”

It was not clear whether the president was referring to Pompeo’s decision to ban Kelemen or the warm applause he received.

After Kelemen was denied a seat on Pompeo’s plane, NPR President and CEO John Lansing said on Twitter on Tuesday morning: “I stand behind the NPR Newsroom, which has some of the most respected, honest, factual, professional, and ethical journalists in the United States . “

He added, “Our mission is to serve the American public by seeking and communicating the truth.”

The State Department’s action against Kelemen also sparked a protest by the State Department’s Association of Correspondents.

“Michele is a proven professional who has worked for the State Department for almost two decades. We ask the State Department to rethink and allow Michele to travel by plane for this trip,” said association president Shaun Tandon, in an explanation.

“The State Department’s press corps has a long tradition of accompanying State Secretaries on their travels, and we find it unacceptable to punish a single member of our association,” added Tandon.

Tandon noted that the State Department has “courageously defended journalists around the world through statements under its seal” in the past.

The White House Correspondents’ Association issued a statement on Tuesday supporting Kelemen and the NPR.

“The State Department’s apparent attempt to punish a news agency for reporting it is outrageous and contradicts American values,” said association president Jonathan Karl. “The WHCA is asking the State Department to reverse this rash decision. We stand with our colleagues at NPR and the State Department’s Association of Correspondents.”

In his controversial interview with NPR, Pompeo had spoken to Kelly for almost 10 minutes when she asked the secretary if he owed an apology to Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, whose release was a key issue in the ongoing impeachment process of the president. A Pompeo adjutant abruptly interrupted the discussion. The host was then called into the secretary’s private living room.

“He screamed at me for about as long as the (9-minute) interview itself took,” Kelly said to her co-host Ari Shapiro. “He was not happy to be asked about Ukraine. He asked, ‘Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine?’ He used the F word in this and many other sentences. “

Kelly continued: “He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes. He asked his aides to bring him a world map without writing and without a country. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map on him said, “People will hear about it.” “

In email conversations with Pompeo’s staff on the eve of the interview, Kelly mentioned two possible topics: While Iran would be a big part of the discussion, she also wanted to talk about Ukraine, Kelly told Pompeo staff member Katie Martin, a deputy deputy Secretary worked in media work.

“I have just returned from Tehran and plan to start there, including in Ukraine,” said Kelly Martin in an email on January 23. She added, “I never agree to take anything off the table.”

Martin replies: “Understand that you want to ask other topics, but just hope that we can consider this topic (Iran) to be a healthy part of the interview.”

Kelly partially replied, “My plan is to start with Iran and spend a healthy part of the interview there. Iran has also been my focus lately.”

Pompeo later issued a statement accusing Kelly of violating “the principles of journalism and decency”.

NPR’s senior vice president of news, Nancy Barnes, replied to Pompeo’s statement, “Mary Louise Kelly has always acted with the utmost integrity and we are behind this report.”