(Shutterstock)

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Although much of the political world focused on Iowa and its caucuses Monday that set in motion the election season, President Donald Trump is thinking of a democratic candidate who skips the early-voting state.

Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview with Fox New Channel’s Sean Hannity to make a false claim about Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who covered the air waves with anti-Trump ads. Republican President and Bloomberg show dueling, multi-million dollar ads during Sunday night’s competition, the biggest sporting event of the year.

Trump accused Bloomberg, who is 5 feet long, 8 centimeters long, of making a special request for a box to stand up if he qualifies for future presidential debates.

“Why would he get a box to get up?” Trump asked, according to an excerpt released by Fox. “Why would he actually be entitled to that? Does that mean that everyone gets a box? “

Trump is “lying,” said Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood.

“He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan,” she said.

The full interview would be broadcast on Sunday afternoon.

Trump had already fired a series of early Sunday anti-Bloomberg tweets, calling the billionaire “part of the fake news” and insisting that he “go nowhere” and “just waste his money” despite rising polls.

Bloomberg responded with his aside: “It seems that our advertisements keep you awake at night. We have one in particular that you should look at today.

Trump spent his weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, where he played golf and mingled with guests at his paying Mar-a-Lago club. On Saturday evening he appeared at an event organized by the “Trumpettes” fan club.

“We just had our best survey numbers we’ve ever had,” Trump said in his comments, according to a video posted on social media. He also praised singer Lee Greenwood, whose song “Proud to be an American” is played every time Trump enters the stage during his meetings. Also present, per photos, were actor Stephen Baldwin and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The president was expected to organize his annual Super Bowl watch party in Florida before returning to Washington at the end of Sunday.