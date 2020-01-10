Loading...

Enlarge / U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the White House in Washington, DC, during an event announcing the proposed new environmental policy. Trump spoke about planned cuts to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The Trump administration today announced a major revision of the implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act. This is the legislation that requires consideration of the environmental impact of projects in which the federal government is involved. In an effort to limit the consideration of environmental impacts, the new regulations will require environmental analyzes to be carried out in a time frame that is too short for a thorough assessment. And the scope of the analysis is restricted so that many environmental impacts are not taken into account at all.

With the introduction of the changes, Trump claimed that its administration “modernized” the environmental impact assessment. However, various environmental groups are already planning to challenge the changes in court.

High impact

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) was part of a collection of environmental laws that were passed in the early 1970s. This collection contains the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. Compared to the other legal provisions, their scope was relatively limited and only applied to projects and regulations in which a federal authority was involved. However, the impact turned out to be significant as an environmental impact assessment had to be carried out to assess the consequences of federal decisions and to take the results of this assessment into account before a decision could be made.

In practice, this proved to be a very effective tool for environmental organizations who could claim that the environmental impact assessments were inadequate or that the results were not adequately taken into account. According to a NEPA EPA history, the courts broadened the scope of the rule by finding that indirect effects had to be taken into account. So it was not enough to consider damage to a forest caused by building a road. The federal authorities also had to assess the pollutant emissions from vehicles that would inevitably use this road.

NEPA has slowed down a number of federal projects. In some important cases, projects were delayed until they were finally canceled. In recent years, the courts have taken calls for indirect effects to be considered to determine that some federal regulations and projects have failed to take climate change into account when carrying out their NEPA-mandated analysis.

Given that much of the Trump administration refuses to recognize the reality of climate change, this was not true. This is evidence that the EPA deleted its NEPA history from its website and moved it to its archives.

Crippling changes

It is no exaggeration to say that the proposed new rules would paralyze the current implementation of NEPA. The environmental impact declarations would now have to be completed within two years. Environmental impact assessments would be limited to one year. In many cases this will simply not be enough to carry out an analysis. For endangered organisms that are seasonal – think of annual plants or amphibians that hibernate over winter – it can take almost a year to determine if they exist in an environment affected by a project or rule. And that would not include the time it takes to find out how they will be affected, which includes identifying other parts of their range, considering how big the role the area to be changed is for their survival, etc ,

Environmental impact assessments often take a long time because they are difficult to perform properly. If you give them a time limit, they won’t be easier to do.

The second important change is that indirect environmental influences are no longer taken into account. When building a highway, only the direct changes in the landscape need to be taken into account. This will essentially preclude any consideration of climate change in environmental impact assessments, but could have additional impacts that are difficult to determine. For example, a dam that changes sediment flow to a distant delta could be considered indirect. Given that this requirement was introduced through a judicial decision, it is not even clear that the administration can change it through the regulatory process.

Another change that is difficult to interpret is that the NEPA requirements will no longer be triggered if the federal government participates only minimally in a project. But minimal is not clearly defined in any of the documents that have been published so far. At the time of writing, the final version of the proposed changes had not been published in the Federal Register, which was an important step in the regulatory process.

In news reports on the announcements, various environmental groups have announced that the changes will be blocked. And the decision is made pretty late in Trump’s first term. If he does not win the reelection, it is unlikely that the new rule will be implemented before a new administration is established.