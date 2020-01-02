Trump plans to curb teen vaping exempts certain flavors

Loading...

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health officials will ban most flavored electronic cigarettes popular with teens, but with major exceptions that benefit vaping manufacturers, retailers and adults who use emitting devices nicotine.

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would ban the flavors of fruit, candy, mint and dessert from small cartridge electronic cigarettes that are popular with high school students. But menthol and tobacco electronic cigarettes will be allowed to stay on the market.

The flavoring ban will also fully exempt large tank vaping devices, which are mainly sold in vaping stores that cater to adult smokers.

Together, the two exemptions represent a significant step back from President Donald Trump's initial plan announced four months ago, which would have banned all vaping flavors – including menthol – from all types of electronic cigarettes. The new policy will preserve a significant portion of the multi-billion dollar vaping market. And the changes are expected to appeal to both the largest maker of electronic cigarettes, Juul Labs, and thousands of vape store owners who sell tank systems, which allow users to mix custom flavors.

Electronic cigarettes are battery-powered devices that generally heat a flavored nicotine solution in an inhalable aerosol. They have been presented to adults as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes, but data on their ability to help smokers quit smoking are limited.

The Food and Drug Administration has struggled for years finding the appropriate approach to regulate vaping. Under current law, all electronic cigarettes are supposed to undergo an FDA review starting in May. Only those who can demonstrate a benefit to American public health will be allowed to remain on the market.

"We must protect our families," Trump told reporters Tuesday before the announcement. “At the same time, it's a big industry. We want to protect the industry. "

The flavor ban applies to electronic cigarettes that use pre-filled nicotine cartridges mainly sold at service stations and convenience stores. Juul is the biggest player in this market, but has previously withdrawn all of its flavors except menthol and tobacco after being subjected to intense political scrutiny. Many small manufacturers continue to sell sweet and fruity flavors such as "grape slip", "strawberry cotton candy" and "sea salt blueberry".

The flavor restrictions will not affect the larger specialty devices sold in vape stores, which generally do not accept customers under the age of 21. These tank-based systems allow users to fill the device with the flavor of their choice. Sales of these devices represent approximately 40% of the vaping activity in the United States, with sales in some 15,000 to 19,000 stores.

Yet the new policy represents the federal government's biggest step to date in tackling a wave of vaping among teens who, officials say, are hooking a generation of youth on nicotine. In the latest government survey, more than one in four high school students said they had used electronic cigarettes in the past month, despite federal law prohibiting sales to people under the age of 18. At the end of last month, Trump signed a law raising the minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 across the country.

"We will not sit idly by as this crisis among young Americans grows and evolves, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take other measures if necessary," said the Secretary of Health and Services workers, Alex Azar, in a press release. Companies that don't stop manufacturing and distributing restricted products within 30 days face FDA sanctions, including fines and foreclosures.

New FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said government approach attempts to balance juvenile vaping problem with "the potential role that electronic cigarettes can play in helping adult smokers get through completely away from regular cigarettes.

But the decision to allow menthol and tank-exempt vaping was immediately condemned by anti-smoking campaigners who lobbied the Trump administration to fulfill its original commitment to ban all flavors except tobacco.

"Only the elimination of all flavored electronic cigarettes can end the worsening of the electronic cigarette epidemic among young people and prevent electronic cigarette companies from luring and addicting children with flavored products, "said Matthew Myers of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Children in a statement.

The Myers group and others have long opposed all flavors of tobacco products, including menthol in traditional cigarettes. They argue that teens who vape will simply switch to menthol if it stays on the market.

When Trump officials sketched out their plans at a White House event in September, they specifically said that menthol would be banned. But that effort stalled after supporters and lobbyists of the vaping push back and White House advisers told Trump that a total flavor ban could cost him votes.

Industry groups, including the Vapor Technology Association, have launched an aggressive social media campaign – #IVapeIVote – claiming that the plan would force the closure of vaping stores, cut jobs and remove users of electronic cigarettes to traditional smoke.

Trump's initial announcement came amid an epidemic of unexplained lung disease related to vaping. But since then, health officials have linked the vast majority of cases to a contaminant load added to THC illicit vaping liquids. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes people feel good. The manufacturers of legal nicotine vaping products have tried to distance themselves from the problem.

Trump suggested before the announcement that the flavor restrictions may be temporary.

"Hopefully, if everything is safe, they will return to the market soon," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida resort.