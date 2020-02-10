Trump paid tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

DOVER, Del. – President Donald Trump was traveling to Dover, Delaware, to show respect to two American soldiers who died in Afghanistan on Saturday when a soldier in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun.

The Department of Defense has identified the dead American soldiers as Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28; and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28. Six other American soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Gutierrez was born in Jacksonville, N.C. He had also served in Iraq. Rodriguez was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He bet eight times in support of the Sentinel of Operation Freedom, which started in 2015. Both men were posthumously promoted to Sgt. 1st class and awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

Six US employees have been murdered in Afghanistan since early 2020, including Saturday’s victims. Last year 22 American soldiers died there in combat.

The incident came when Washington tried to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar in the Middle East in recent weeks. He is looking for an agreement to reduce hostilities to have a peace agreement signed that would open negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

At his State of the Union address last Tuesday, Trump referred to the peace talks and said that American soldiers were not meant to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

