GREENVILLE, S.C. – “President Donald J. Trump Interchange” or “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange?” That is the soon-to-be-discussed question for state legislators in South Carolina, whose preferences fall along clear party lines.

In each of the resolutions, the intersection of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 near Greenville is mentioned, where officials have recently spent $ 300 million to build new bridges and disentangle traffic. Around 200,000 vehicles drive through the area every day.

On January 22, two Republicans introduced their resolution to call the exchange the “President Donald J. Trump Interchange.” The resolution said that Trump kept its promises to improve the economy and defend Planned Parenthood despite attacks from the “fake media.”

Six days later, two Democrats introduced their resolution to name the same exchange “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange.” Their resolution praises Obama for keeping healthcare costs low, helping to adopt a law against hate crime and winning the Nobel 2009 Peace Prize.

Both resolutions are ready for a Thursday hearing at the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee. Seven much less controversial names for road names are on the agenda, along with a recognition for “Snakebite Awareness Month”.

The corresponding press