Trump on schedule to be acquitted by the senate in a prison sentence

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s removal process ends on Wednesday and the President is acquitted of the Senate.

To oust President Trump and put him out of office, two-thirds of support would be needed in the senate led by the republicans. From Wednesday afternoon there is not nearly as much support among the senators.

The Trump trial – only the third trial against presidential charges in American history – began in the Senate last month. That came almost a month after the House led by the Democrats voted to accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Throughout the Senate process, Democrats have insisted on what they have called a fair trial. Home executives as prosecutors led the call to sue new witnesses such as John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Senators barely voted against calling new witnesses last week, which prompted the trial to start with an expected acquittal.

