Trump obsessed with popularity and attractiveness of Bernie Sanders socialism

In public, President Donald Trump decided to mock Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as “crazy” and focused on assuring supporters how he would crush the left senator in general elections and the would protect from Sanders’ rampant socialism.

Privately, Trump has often expressed different concerns about the 2020 candidate.

In the past two months, the President has repeatedly asked advisers, inside and outside the White House, how Sanders is probing, or likely to happen, in critical battlefield states, particularly Pennsylvania, according to two people who independently heard him ask about it. Sometimes Trump has asked questions about Sanders’ prospects, even in the absence of an ongoing public or internal survey on the matter.

This is not the first time that Trump has told his friends and top lieutenants about the tremendous potential power of Sanders in the run-up to an election year. As The Daily Beast reported last year, Trump has repeatedly told longtime associates and Republican donors that running against “socialism” in 2020 may not be “so easy” because of its populist appeal. At a private donor event late last year, the president said, according to a source in the room, “You may have someone who likes Trump, but a lot of people also like stuff. free “, adding that if Sanders or another” socialist “” the candidates promise American voters – especially young voters – that they will cancel their debt “, it is difficult (against what). “

But at Tuesday’s rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the president held on to the crowds when it came to Sanders. “Bernie soars, Bernie soars,” said Trump, causing loud boos from the audience. In several recent polls, including a Des Moines Register poll, one of the few released from the first caucus state in the run-up to the February 3 event, Sanders won. In New Hampshire, it has for several weeks been one of the main competitors of the neighboring state.

Trump also couldn’t resist reference to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ‘s statement this week that Sanders told him that a woman could not defeat Trump in 2020.

“I don’t believe Bernie said that,” said Trump.

The Sanders campaign has long had its candidate vote before Trump. According to data from an April 2019 internal poll obtained by The Daily Beast, the last time the campaign said it tested in Pennsylvania, the senator won in the state by 8 points at 51% compared to 43% for Trump.

This lead has shrunk over time and, according to the average of Real Clear Politics polls, is just under 4%, half of former Vice President Joe Biden enjoys compared to the President, by the same average.

However, these numbers have not alleviated Trump’s concerns about the senator.

The Trump team has repeatedly refused to share its internal poll data with journalists and the public. Indeed, the president asked his staff last year to tell reporters that his campaign’s internal figures did not show him that he was voting behind Biden in critical states – even if that same internal poll made him follow Biden , then the clear Democratic national leader.

However, taken together, Sanders’ main collaborators and his external surrogates still believe that the durability of his characters and his recent pull in the Democratic primary can help break the Trump eligibility argument, describing him as dishonest, by particular in the best interest of workers.

Of course, Trump’s senior executives reliably project calm to the idea of ​​running against the Bernie team.

“We have no preference among Democratic candidates because President Trump would easily defeat them,” said Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for Trump’s re-election campaign. “Over the past year, the campaign has engaged various Democrats when the opportunities have arisen. In the case of Sanders, his influx into the polls coincided with his emergence as the chief apologist for the Iranian regime. We had to emphasize that he would be dangerous as president, because he made it clear that he would appease terrorists and the countries that support terrorism. “

Yet no one in Sanders-world interviewed by The Daily Beast expressed surprise that Trump had privately expressed concerns about the attractiveness of Sanders and the senator’s mark of democratic socialism, particularly in several states he won.

“I always thought he would be obsessed with the senator,” Nina Turner, senior advisor to Sanders and national campaign co-chair, told The Daily Beast about Trump. “He knows he is the real progressive and the right person to go against his false populism.”

Sanders director of communications Mike Casca put it another way: “They should be very worried.”

Other members of Sanders’ circle emphasize his strength with working class voters, in part, who first voted for him in 2016 and turned to Trump in the general election. Several sources said they worked to expand this support base during the 2020 cycle.

“Bernie’s call,” said Jim Zogby, a national surrogate for Sanders, “is aimed at multi-ethnic and white voters of all levels. It’s the crowd that the (Democratic) Party put Trump on a platter and Bernie actually says, “Thank you, I’ll accept this.” ”

.