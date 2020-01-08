Trump: No Americans injured by Iranian missile attack

Loading...

According to President Donald Trump, no U.S. troops were killed on Tuesday by the Iranian missile attack on U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

“The American people should be extremely happy,” Trump said in a White House speech to the nation on Wednesday. “No Americans were injured in the Iranian regime’s attack last night. We have suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and there has been minimal damage to our military bases.”

The President praised the US military’s early warning system as a contribution to avoiding casualties in both the United States and Iraq.

Trump also said Iran appears to be “lagging behind” after the rocket attacks.

Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, chief of staff and vice president Mike Pence, did not indicate that the U.S. military would respond to the Iranian attacks. The president also reiterated that his government would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“As we continue to examine options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump said. “These powerful sanctions will continue until Iran changes its behavior.”

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US and coalition personnel based in Iraq on Tuesday evening in retaliation for the US’s murder of General Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander.

Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an airstrike on January 2 when he left Baghdad International Airport.

“The brave soldiers of the Aerospace Division of the IRGC launched a successful attack on the military base [Al Asad] with ten ballistic missiles on behalf of the martyr General Qasem Soleimani,” said an IRGC statement.

The Iranian missiles “were fired from Iran and aimed at at least two Iraqi military bases with US military and coalition personnel based in [Al Asad] and Irbil,” said Pentagon’s leading spokesman Jonathan Hoffman on Tuesday Explanation.

Iran has a “substantial inventory” of short and medium-range ballistic missiles that can hit targets within 200 kilometers of its borders, according to the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“In recent days, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to protect our employees and partners in response to Iranian threats and actions,” said Pentagon spokesman Hoffman on Tuesday.

Trump again mentioned on Wednesday that the Department of Defense’s budget had increased during his tenure, which he sees as a major feat of his administration. However, he quickly noted that investing in the military does not mean that the United States is longing for a fight.

“However, the fact that we have this great military and equipment doesn’t mean we have to use it,” Trump said. “We don’t want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”