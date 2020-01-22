President Donald Trump tore out Democratic presidential nominee Tom Steyer as a “big loser” on Wednesday after being abused twice last week by Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Reports the Washington Examiner.

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, tried to contact Sanders last week after a major debate, but was ignored by Sanders when he spoke with Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Who recently accused the Senator of telling her that a woman that cannot win the 2020 election. Sanders was later filmed when he ignored Steyer again, this time at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in South Carolina.

“Steyer is a big loser. Just don’t understand it. This is the second time with Bernie!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Trump has campaigned for Sanders on multiple occasions, helping him spit with Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who accused the Senator of lying about Biden’s social security positions. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that his impeachment was delayed to end Sander’s campaign by leaving him in the capital in the weeks leading up to the Iowa gatherings.

“They take Bernie’s nomination for the second time,” he tweeted. “Manipulated”

