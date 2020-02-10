Trump meets with Parkland families; Guttenberg Not invited

President Donald Trump met with members of Stand with Parkland, a group of families with 2018 gunfighting victims, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday to discuss possible security measures for the country’s schools in a meeting without Fred Guttenberg. a parent who was escorted from the Union State address last week.

The Parkland, Florida group, which focuses on public security reforms to prevent gunfire, spoke to the president about the School Safety Clearinghouse, a project supported by Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Reports The Hill.

The victim group determined the invitations based on the people who worked at the clearing house. Some people, including Guttenberg, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics of the arms reform, were not invited.

Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was one of the students killed on February 14, 2018, and his family do not belong to the Stand with Parkland group.

“I am proud of these Parkland families for their efforts in this area,” Guttenberg said on Twitter. “Apparently that’s why they’re meeting today at the White House. I wish the WH had handled the public announcement differently, but these families are to be commended.”

Last week, escorts removed Guttenberg from Trump’s State of the Union’s address after shouting at the president after promising to protect the second additional article.

He has since apologized for the outbreak on Twitter. House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Lud Guttenberg as her guest.

Immediately after the Parkland shootings, Trump said he would support a possible age requirement for firearm purchases and stronger background checks, but released proposals to “harden” schools.

He had also announced that he would advocate stricter background controls after series shoots in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, but the matter had faded during the impeachment process, The Hill notes.

