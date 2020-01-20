Trump Legal Team offers fiery answer in new archive: NPR

President Trump’s legal department issued a fiery brief in his defense on Monday, one day before impeachment proceedings against the Senate began.

President Trump’s legal team decodes a “rigged” process that is “boldly political” and accuses House Democrats “of having examined various charges for weeks”. “All the House Democrats have done is that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

They summarize the impeachment process as “dangerous perversion of the constitution, which the Senate should condemn quickly and sharply”.

The complete brief, with a total of 110 pages, should be submitted by noon. It will be sent in response to a subpoena from the Senate ahead of the process scheduled to start on Tuesday.

“It was a large project,” said a source who worked with the president’s legal team and spoke on condition of anonymity. “It’s a Supreme Court mandate.”

The report addresses the arguments in a document released over the weekend that answered the indictment and dealt with both the procedure and the content. They argue that the president cannot be charged with abuse of power except for a crime and that the president has not misused his power anyway.

“Abuse of power is not a crime,” said the source.

Democrats argue that abuse of power is exactly what the Framers had in mind and that “high crimes and misdemeanors” are not meant literally in the constitution, but an art concept. Over time, federal officials have been charged with no criminal charges. But Trump’s lawyers say no president has been charged with no crime and the allegation of abuse of power is just too subjective. “It would change the separation of powers if this kind of vague yardstick were used and the president was charged,” the source said.

The letter also argues that the article on impeachment for Congress is invalid because the executive provides protection and the house has not resorted to forced co-operation.

Regarding the impeachment investigation call in which President Trump asked Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to deal with Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, it was justified that Trump would address Ukraine’s corruption concerns after the Biden asked about Ukraine. Regarding security assistance, they refer to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy’s public statements that he had not felt pressure and that aid had finally been released even though Congress had asked about the delay.

The letter concludes that “the Senate should quickly reject these impeachment articles and acquit the president.” When asked whether this means Trump’s lawyers’ team will request immediate dismissal of the indictment, the source declined to “share the exact strategy we will have in the courtroom,” added, “It is clear, and.” I think this brief makes it clear that these charges are so insignificant and so deficient in their faces that they deserve immediate dismissal. It is not necessary to proceed, but I will not go into exactly how we will deal with them. “

On Saturday, the House impeachment officials gave the Senate their official mandate: “President Trump’s behavior is Framer’s worst nightmare.” They outlined the case that he had used his power through an extensive pressure campaign against Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and that the President had hindered Congress by ordering members of his administration to “defy subpoenas” and both Reject statements and documents of many officials.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will announce the impeachment rules on Tuesday. In response to the possibility that each side would have 24 hours to resolve their case within two days, a source working with the president’s legal team said, “We agree with the set of rules that the chairman will put in place. ” Democrats are already protesting the idea of ​​a process that could take until the wee hours of the morning.