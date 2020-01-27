Trump Lawyers Sortie - Aber Eschew Bolton Edition: NPR

Jane Raskin, a lawyer who defends President Trump in his impeachment process, is leaving the Senate after preliminary arguments on Saturday.

Updated at 8:19 p.m. ET

President Trump’s lawyers interfered in the Democratic indictment on Monday with a legal and political factor that touched on a wide range of issues, but one that had upset much of Washington outside the gilded Senate area: John Bolton.

Lawyer Jay Sekulow indirectly hinted at the revelations about Bolton’s upcoming book opening Monday afternoon’s Trump defense, but told senators that he and his colleagues would limit themselves to the existing protocol.

They continued to push, but a mustachio specter was emerging – and the senators are expected to consider whether new witnesses or evidence should be included in the trial later this week.

Bolton’s upcoming book is reported to include a report on Trump telling him that he intends to freeze military aid to Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agrees to announce an investigation that Trump wanted. NPR has not checked the manuscript.

Democrats argue that Bolton’s report could provide important new evidence of Trump’s abuse of power, the basis for the ongoing impeachment process.

Bolton said he would be ready to appear in the Senate trial if he received a subpoena.

Four Republican senators would have to vote with all of the Chamber’s Democrats, perhaps on Friday, to empower and identify witnesses.

It is unclear whether there is sufficient support and, if so, what witnesses Republicans could ask if Democrats went to see Bolton or others like the White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

However, all of this drama and uncertainty did not appear on Monday in the official events in the Senate, where Trump’s lawyers opened with another defense of the president and then shifted to impeachment against former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Former independent lawyer Robert Ray later doubted what he called the flimsy Democratic lawsuit against Trump – regardless of witnesses, he said, referring to Bolton again without naming him.

Law professor Alan Derschowitz then outlined what he called the constitutional problems with Trump’s charges.

Judge Starr

Sekulow underlined one of the topics of the Trump team: The real motives for the impeachment of the Democrats are simple partisan animations.

He played television footage of the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who distributed the pens with which she signed the impeachment proceedings and some of the managers who introduced her to the Senate.

Former Department of Justice lawyer Ken Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, also took the podium.

In a long speech that combined history, legal theory, and, ultimately, recent events, Starr told senators that the precedents that formed the “common law” of impeachment show how short current procedures are compared to past practices ,

“Here we have … a runaway house,” said Starr. “In this case, the House Democrats opted for a completely unprecedented process and knowingly and deliberately did so, even though they were warned at every turn:” Don’t. Don’t do it, “said Starr.

The deputy lawyer for the White House, Mike Purpura, repeated some of his arguments on Saturday, which he described as an obvious weakness in the Democratic case.

Purpura also rejected the Democrats’ idea that Trump had ignored other cases of foreign aid or that he was not interested in Ukraine other than his ability to use it for his own political purposes.

“You attribute views to President Trump that contradict his actions,” said Purpura.

The impeachment of Biden

As the hours went by, Trump’s defense team moved further afield from a tightly constructed defense of the president.

They defended another lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and, as they indicated, extended their presentations to the Biden family.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi summarized a story that embarrassed Biden: his son Hunter was paid by a Ukrainian gas company when the then vice president was handling Ukrainian affairs for the U.S. government.

Although the Bidens were not charged with any crimes, their situation was the subject of one of the investigations that Trump wanted from the Ukrainian government.

Bondi and another lawyer, Eric Herschmann, explained the reasons why they considered such an investigation appropriate.

Bondi played television interviews in which Hunter Biden acknowledged that his last name might have given him the seat of the Burisma board. Bondi also showed excerpts from hearings on Parliament’s impeachment process, in which witnesses discussed sensitivity to the Biden connection in the State Department.

“There is no question that every reasonable person wants to understand what happened,” said Herschmann.

At least one Republican welcomed the broadcast of Biden-Ukraine history on the impeachment stage: Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa reminded reporters of the first primaries, which are expected shortly.

“The Iowa Caucuses are the next Monday night,” she said. “And I’m really excited to see how this discussion today informs and influences Iowa voters, the democratic voters. Will they support Vice President Biden at this point?”

Bolton out of the blue

The impeachment process was upset by a report in the New York Times on Sunday that Bolton’s upcoming book would strengthen the Democrats’ case.

This revived discussion about whether Bolton or other witnesses could appear in the trial – something that majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. And the Republicans had fought prematurely, but that will reappear later this week.

The minority leader, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., And the House impeachment officials asked Bolton to appear. But Trump’s defenders outside the Senate, including MP Mark Meadows [R-N.C.], Said that even if this happened, it wouldn’t hurt Trump.

“The facts don’t change,” said Meadows.

Trump released military aid frozen for Ukraine in 2019 and received no announcement of an investigation, and nothing Bolton could say would change that, Meadows said.

When the whip falls

The majority of Republicans likely means that Trump is in no danger of resigning.

But the small number of Republicans who would have to join the Democrats to empower witnesses – four – could at least potentially make that more likely. This would provide the Democrats with a factual record and give Republicans the opportunity to claim that they had conducted a meaningful trial against Trump.

A whirlpool of speculation is now whirling over who could join this fictitious gang of four.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he wants Bolton to testify. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, are considered other possible carpenters.

There are others The Washington Post reported Monday that Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Proposed a “one-for-one” deal in which Republicans might agree to Bolton in exchange for someone else. This suggests that Toomey’s voice may also be involved.

Maine’s other senator, Independent Angus King, looks at the situation from outside because he is negotiating with Democrats. But King told NPR on Monday that he thought there could be 5 to 10 Republicans who would ultimately agree to a witness vote.

“There is evidence that [Bolton] has information that directly affects the heart of the case,” King said. “If I say on purpose:” We don’t want to hear that “, it simply undermines the idea that this is a real test.”

NPR reporter Brakkton Booker contributed to this report.