Trump jokes at rally that he would do what Hunter Biden did for `` millions of dollars ''

Loading...

As trial against the impeachment of the Senate looms, President Donald Trump joked with his supporters on Thursday that he would have no problem doing exactly what he accused Former son of Hunter Vice President Joe Biden, to make “millions of dollars”.

In the midst of his campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, Tuesday night, the president began bashing his potential Democratic opponents in this year’s election. When he got to Biden, he immediately turned his attention to Hunter, whose former job in a Ukrainian gas company – and Trump’s obsession with him – is central to Trump’s dismissal.

“Where’s Hunter ?!” Trump exclaimed to the applause. “Here is a guy, who did not earn money, was expelled from the military, I think the Navy, was expelled, had no job, had nothing”,

“So he went from earning millions of dollars a year as soon as Sleepy Joe became vice president, right? He was making millions of dollars a year, “he said. “Would anyone in this room do this for millions? I would like. We all would. “

Leaving aside the fact that Hunter Biden got his job with Burisma in 2014 and not immediately when Biden became veep in 2009, the crowd did not seem to hesitate that the president joked about taking money for it which he claimed baseless for months were corrupt practices of the Bidens.

Last month, the House of Representatives approved two indictments against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction in Congress. The president is accused of suspending military aid to Ukraine to force the Ukrainian president to announce investigations into the Bidens and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine intervened in the 2016 elections.

.