According to ABC News, President Donald Trump ordered his employees to “get rid of” the former US ambassador to Ukraine in April 2018.

The recording, which was reportedly made during a private dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC on April 30, 2018, contradicts Trump’s claims to have fired Marie Yovanovitch and supports the story of Lev Parnas, Trump’s former business partner Personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was at dinner. Trump has denied knowing Parnas.

Parnas and Igor Fruman, another former Giuliani business partner, are said to have told Trump that Yovanovitch said bad things about him.

“The biggest problem, I think, where we have to start, is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration,” said Parnas Trump. “Basically, she walks around and tells everyone:” Wait, he will be charged, just wait. “

“Get rid of them!” Says the voice that Trump seems to own. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

About a year after this conversation, Yovanovitch was called back from her post.

