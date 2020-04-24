Trump is proposing the introduction of a mild and disinfectant that kills the coronavirus

Donald Trump on Thursday said medical experts should try to find a way to inject light or disinfectants into the human body as a means of killing the coronavirus – an impossible or very dangerous method.

At Trump’s daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, William Brian, a National Security Department science and technology officer, spoke about the effects of sunlight and household disinfectants on saliva and airborne viruses, such as bleach and isopropyl alcohol. .

Trump, who appeared in the stands after Brian, openly questioned whether it was possible to “put too much light” on the body or “inject” disinfectant as a way to kill the virus.

“If you think you’ve hit the body hard, whether it’s ultraviolet light or very strong light, you haven’t tested it, but I think you’ll try it. Then I thought you illuminated the body, you said you could do it through the skin or any other way, and I thought you would try it too. It looks interesting, “Trump said, looking at Brian. “Then I see that the disinfectant is turned off for a minute, a minute, is there a way we can do that?” It’s like an injection or cleansing inside, because it gets into the lungs and there’s a lot of it in the lungs, so it’s going to be interesting to know. “

“You have to use doctors, but I find it interesting,” he added.

Trump did not say what disinfectant, bleach and isopropyl alcohol can be toxic to the human body by injection or drinking. Ultraviolet light can irritate the skin, and the CDC does not recommend the use of an ultraviolet lamp to disinfect hands.

Trump later turned to Deborah Birks, coordinator of the White House coronavirus working group, to ask doctors if there was any way to use light and heat to treat the virus.

“Maybe, maybe, maybe not. I’m not a doctor, but I’m like someone who knows you well, “Trump said, nodding.

Trump then asked Birks if he had heard of such a method of killing the virus in his body. “Not as a cure,” Birks replied.

