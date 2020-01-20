If President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment process is ordered this week in the Senate, he will not be watching in the hall or on TV from the White House.

He is thousands of kilometers away from the Davos Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps and tries to enchant global CEOs over dinner.

Trump’s attendance at the annual World Economic Forum will offer a striking split-screen moment in a presidency they are familiar with. His two-day visit to Switzerland will demonstrate his ability to offset his anger at the indictment of wanting to take a leadership role on the world stage.

Officials say Trump continues to focus on serving the public.

“The president’s job doesn’t stop because of impeachment,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in an email.

Trump, who leaves Washington on Monday evening, said he is going to Davos to encourage companies to invest in the U.S.

“We are now where the action is,” he said at a farmers’ convention in Texas on Sunday.

Trump, who had made his second appearance at the annual Swiss Economic Forum, should arrive at the ski resort early Tuesday and fly back to a Washington on Wednesday that will be consumed as part of the impeachment process.

Trump will speak at the forum and meet with business leaders and executives.

The democratically controlled house accused the Republican president of abuse of power and congressional congression last month after it was revealed that he had urged the Ukrainian president to announce investigations into former vice president Joe Biden, a democratic political rival. Trump withheld foreign aid approved by Congress from the Eastern European nation and used the prospect of an oval office meeting as a lever.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and argues that Democrats want to remove him from office because they know they can’t deny him re-election in November. Trump would be forced to leave office if convicted, but the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him.

Trump said he would attend the Davos Forum despite the bad timing because he wanted to encourage companies to return to the U.S.

“Our country is the hottest country in the world,” he said at the White House last week. “There is nothing nearby. I will meet the world’s greatest business leaders and get them to come here.”

The White House has not named any of the business leaders Trump will meet with. However, the White House said on Monday that he would hold talks with the leaders of Iraq, Pakistan, Switzerland and the self-governing Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as with the founder of the forum.

Trump will also have his first meeting with the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold this position.

This meeting could be the most important one, said analyst Matt Goodman, given the many disagreements between Trump and Europe over tax and trade policies, like a new digital levy from the French that will force American technology giants like Amazon and Google to pay.

“It is new and impressive,” said Goodman, who studies international economic policy as a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He predicted a difficult year for US-EU relations.

“It could either be very good or very bad,” said Goodman.

Trump has cleared the French tax and his government has announced plans to introduce retaliatory tariffs of up to 100% on cheese, wine, lipstick, and other French imports. France has threatened to resist.

After speaking to Trump on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that they had a “great discussion” about the digital tax and were “working together on a good deal to avoid tariff escalation.”

The United States has also threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on European planes, cheese, wine, and other goods worth $ 7.5 billion to fight subsidies for Airbus, a competitor of the Chicago-based Boeing Co.

Trump has also tried to wrest the EU’s trade concessions by threatening tariffs on German cars, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Trump is the third American president to travel to Switzerland after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face impeachment proceedings against the Senate. Johnson and Clinton were both acquitted by the Senate.

There are precedents for an accused US guide to travel internationally.

Clinton visited Japan, South Korea, Israel and the Palestinian Authority during his impeachment for an affair with a White House intern. He traveled to Jordan for King Hussein’s funeral in February 1999, just days before he was acquitted by the Senate.

Two days after the acquittal, Clinton traveled to Mexico on a state visit.

Trump is planning his first visit to India in late February, likely after completing his impeachment process. He has also talked about going to Beijing soon, though he has not provided any dates to open a new round of trade talks with China.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.