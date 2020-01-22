Trump ironically denounces Apple's privacy as FBI unlocks another iPhone 11

President Trump again asked Apple to compromise the security of iOS to unlock seized iPhones in criminal cases, saying the company “ holds the keys to many criminal minds. ” His attack on Apple’s privacy measures was made during an interview with CNBC.

“Frankly, I helped them a lot. I gave them waivers because it’s a great business, but it made a big difference,” said Trump to Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen, referring to tariff waivers in the US-China trade war.

“They could have given us this information. It would have been very helpful. Apple must help us. And I am very strong on this. They have the keys to so many criminals and criminal minds ”…

We recently learned that the FBI was able to unlock an iPhone 11 Pro using GrayKey, and Trump’s request comes the day we learn that the agency was able to unlock another iPhone 11 using the Cellebrite kit.

Trump’s comment is ironic given that Bloomberg reports that the phone in question contained data that a congressional committee wanted in the removal from office against the president.

It took the Federal Bureau of Investigation about two months to unlock the Apple iPhone 11 that had been seized from Lev Parnas, the accused partner of Rudy Giuliani […]

Lawyer Joseph Bondy told the judge last month that he would release the iPhone data and other documents assigned by the House committee investigating President Donald Trump. Parnas is a US citizen of Ukrainian descent accused of illegally channeling foreign money into the US elections. He has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

Parnas had worked with Giuliani to dig up political filth in Ukraine on Hunter Biden and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s main Democratic rival in next year’s presidential election. Trump’s request in a July phone call to the head of Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens triggered the impeachment investigation in the United States.

The time it takes to break the iPhone 11 is likely due to the fact that it is better protected than older phones, although it is possible that Parnas will use a longer alphanumeric passcode which would slow down a brute force attack. .

In the case of the Pensacola shooting, however, the phones are much older and can be trivialized. An unmanageable feat known as checkm8 allows any iPhone from 4s to iPhone X to be jailbroken, even devices running iOS 13, which makes attacks much easier. Pensacola devices are an iPhone 5 and an iPhone 7.

