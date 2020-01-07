Loading...

It took less than 48 hours for President Donald Trump’s euphoria to assassinate Iran’s chief security official to become disregard for Iran’s refusal to accept defeat. Trump and his administration had insisted after the murder of Qassem Soleimani that they wanted an immediate “de-escalation” of tensions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the first Iranian hawk in the administration, has made this assurance to at least 10 foreign dignitaries, according to records of calls from the department.

But watching Iran oppose the submission, Trump has threatened not only Iran, but Iranian civilization. “As a warning,” Trump tweeted on Saturday, he had compiled a list of “52 sites,” the reimbursement for each of the hostages taken by Iran after the 1979 Islamic revolution, “some to a very high standard and important for Iran and Iranian culture. “These culturally resonant places” WILL BE VERY FAST AND VERY DIFFICULT “if Iran tries to avenge Soleimani. It was a declaration of intent to commit what is by definition a war crime.

It was also the expression of an impulse that has consumed America since September 11 and which Trump has defended in its rawest form. Trump may declare his antipathy for endless wars, but the assassination of Soleimani and its consequences show why he failed to end it.

Rather, he and his allies came in the aftermath of the Soleimani strike for the model established by President George W. Bush in the years immediately following September 11, with unreliable stories about intelligence, exaggerated threats and authorities as far as possible asserted.

“The deceptive and frightening politics of the war on terror is a central and underrated element of Trump’s rise to power. “

Vice President Mike Pence took the extraordinary step of the Bush era to imply that Iran was guilty of September 11, which the September 11 Commission specifically refuted. Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the murder of Soleimani was legal under the 2002 authorization to use military force, granted to give Bush the power to invade and overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime. To end the 2003 nostalgia trip, Fox News invited Bushies Karl Rove and Ari Fleischer, Iraq war architect Paul Wolfowitz and even Judith Miller, whose discredited ADM reports for the New York Times intensified the war fever in Iraq, to ​​weigh on Soleimani.

The deceptive and frightening politics of the war on terror is a central and underrated element of Trump’s rise to power. These policies and their underlying logic fuel disproportionate violence, particularly against what they understand as civilizational insults, and rage against national institutional voices advocating restraint.

As he ages, this kind of politics understands that the Iranian clerical regime and its opposition to America in the Middle East are less a geopolitical adversary than a cultural insult dating back to September 11, the hostage crisis of 1979 This explains why Trump responded to the rocket attacks that killed an entrepreneur with missiles in two countries, Iraq and Syria, and then responded to the ensuing assault on the US embassy in Baghdad by killing the man in charge of Iran’s external security.

The coup has less to do with national security than with a hysterical sense of national honor. This is also why Trump and his allies do not care about its consequences, which already destabilize the American position in the Middle East before Iran even launches violent reprisals. Their model, refined over a generation, glorifies retribution and seeks to reduce dissent by acquiescence. This shows why Trump is not an alternative to the war on terror, nor any waiver. It is his inevitable product. As long as the war lasts, it is by no means its final form. And the war, left to itself, will last forever.

From the moment Trump killed Soleimani, lawmakers, journalists, and foreign policy analysts have asked what strategy the United States is pursuing now. Senate assistants attending a briefing Friday after the strike left frustrated by the lack of response from the emissaries of the administration. No strategy was exposed – with the exception of the most obvious, the last game for a war in its 18th year: retribution.

The administration insists that it has a strategy, which it calls maximum pressure. Pompeo, unveiling this campaign in 2018, described its end point as a form of a major U.S.-Iranian affair – an Iran should enter after abandoning all of its regional strategy after the United States has abandoned nothing.

Unsurprisingly, Iran made the deal, absorbing the re-imposed sanctions and American warmongering. Whatever the pressure felt by his government, it comes less from Washington than from its own citizens, who continue to be subjected to its violent repression. The administration’s response was to declare Maxi Pressure a success while continuing to increase its confrontational posture, a logic of escalation to nowhere that led to the murder of Soleimani.

Just as the Bush administration has used moralism and deception to dispel concerns about its ongoing war on terror, the Trump team has offered changing justifications for the need to kill Soleimani. One of these justifications was strangely reminiscent of Bush falsely claiming that Saddam Hussein posed an imminent threat to America, necessitating the 2003 invasion.

Pompeo said in particular on Friday that an “imminent” threat from Iran required striking – something that ran counter to the Pentagon’s statement on Thursday evening that Soleimani was “just” actively develop “plans for an attack.

Participants in the Senate briefing and those who spoke about it and spoke with The Daily Beast heard nothing that seemed imminent. Over the weekend, numerous reports have described intelligence on the threat of Soleimani’s fateful trip to Iraq as business as usual and Pompeo’s plea to kill Soleimani at the age of several months.

Margaret Brennan asked Pompeo on CBS Nationwide on Sunday whether the murder of Soleimani did end the supposedly imminent threat. “There are constant threats,” rejoices the secretary, as if it were exculpatory instead of condemning.

Whatever the maximum pressure, whatever the death of Soleimani, it did not put an end to the “constant threats”.

For Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press, Pompeo dismissed any violence that Iran would now launch against the Americans – all the justification for the murder of Soleimani – as “a little noise here in the meantime”. He finished his rhetorical move away from the imminence on a Tuesday press conference which seemed to frame the murder not as a preemption but as a retribution for the deceased American entrepreneur.

“If you are looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days leading up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani,” said Pompeo, before saying vaguely “continued efforts at name of this terrorist to build a network of campaign activities that would potentially lead to the deaths of many more Americans. ”

Administration officials also could not directly keep their version of the scope of the alleged impending attack. Sometimes he threatened “dozens” of Americans, other times “hundreds” or even more. Pompeo told Fox News’s Chris Wallace on Sunday that Trump “hadn’t said he would go after a cultural site.” Read what he said very closely. ”

It took hours for Trump to realize that it was right for him to respond to the story of the Iranian bombs in Iraq by punishing culture. “We are not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” insisted Trump.

The nonsense has gotten worse. Equally brazenly, Vice President Mike Pence took the extraordinary step of the Bush era to imply that Iran was guilty of September 11, which the September 11 Commission specifically demystified. Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the murder of Soleimani was legal under the 2002 authorization to use military force, granted to give Bush the power to invade and overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime. To end the 2003 nostalgia trip, Fox News invited Bushies Karl Rove and Ari Fleischer, Iraq war architect Paul Wolfowitz and even Judith Miller, whose discredited ADM reports for the New York Times intensified the war fever in Iraq, to ​​weigh on Soleimani.

Taking a tough pivot away from describing intelligence agencies as a deep state conspiracy to destroy Trump, Fox and Friends on Monday dismissed criticism of “our president’s decisions, our intelligence community’s decisions, our generals “, because” everything (about intelligence) cannot be made public. ”

The most plausible reason that Trump killed Soleimani is the one that administration officials keep coming back to after being challenged on intelligence and strategy. It was a decision adopted by Bush about Saddam to reject similar issues before the invasion.

Soleimani was a bad man, Iran is an aggressive state and America reserves the right to kill people on this basis. The “terrorist” Soleimani – so called by Trump, in another post-September 11 tradition – “has not only caused enormous death and destruction throughout the region, killed hundreds of Americans over the years, “has done in the past two years, killed an American on December 27,” Pompeo told Brennan.

In other words, America set a score of 40 years. As Jeremy Scahill detailed for Intercept, many people on the right, from neoconservatives to nationalists, have never been comfortable leaving Iran out of the war on terror. Many view Bush’s characterization of Iran in 2002 as part of an “axis of evil,” a bold move that he has unfortunately given up on. They were bubbling as Iran faced no consequences in exploiting the Iraqi occupation to kill and maim American troops with powerful roadside bombs – something else that blurred the distinction between Iran and the war on terror.

The insistence on Soleimani as the embodiment of Iranian evil has additional utility. It aims to intimidate those who oppose the assassination and to present them as terrorist sympathizers, morally bankrupt, inauthentically American and disdainful of the people’s stifled struggle for freedom. It worked exceptionally well for the Bush administration following September 11. The Democrats, feeling a vengeful national mood, opted for complicity or silence. Trump and his allies lead the play again.

“The only ones who mourn the loss of Soleimani are our Democratic leaders and our Democratic presidential candidates”

– Wx-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

“The only ones who mourn the loss of Soleimani are our Democratic leadership and our Democratic presidential candidates,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told Sean Hannity, who called Soleimani “bad.” On CNN, Bernie Sanders argued that the assassinations of foreign officials in the United States would be useful to tyrants like Vladimir Putin, who see their value against national critics. “Bernie just compared @realDonaldTrump to a terrorist responsible for the murder of hundreds of thousands (including hundreds of Americans) of Putin murdering his political dissidents,” tweeted a communications director for the National Republican Committee.

Some of the Democrats most complicit in the war in Iraq, like Joe Biden, quickly returned to the guy. Biden released a statement saying that Soleimani “deserves to be brought to justice” before falling back on the kind of familiar concerns about the reluctance of post-September 11 Democrats to oppose Bush. (“(Trump) owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep our troops and our Embassy staff safe …”)

It was incumbent on Sanders and the resurgent left – legislators like Ro Khanna, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – to unequivocally reject any war against Iran in terms as strident as those who advocate one. Often quoting explicitly the war in Iraq, they presented a tacit case, absent for a generation, that progressiveness cannot coexist with an endless war.

***

Liberals who view Trump as a break from American traditions have hoped since 2017 that the military, diplomats, intelligence chiefs and other security chiefs will arrest Trump. But they – the people and institutions that built the war on terror and for whom hostility to Iran was often born out of direct experience – were a minimal and reluctant bulwark.

Many in uniform consider that Iran owes a blood debt to the United States for its role in amplifying the horror of the occupation of Iraq. The Times reported that the generals presented the murder of Soleimani as an option for Trump. These are the kinds of things that their experience with Bush and Obama in the waves of Iraq and Afghanistan taught them would be rejected by commanders-in-chief who do not want to appear so extreme. But even after Trump took the option, a fixture in the war on terror defended it.

David Petraeus, his typically cautioned statements, called the assassination “a very significant effort to restore deterrence, which had clearly not been supported by the relatively insignificant responses so far.”

Yet he cratered what was left of the American strategy in Iraq. Interim Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, whom the United States maneuvered Soleimani to install, called for an end to the presence of American troops. Parliament voted on Sunday to expel the United States, although a final decision may await Abdul-Mahdi’s successor. The US military command in Baghdad has announced that it has suspended operations against the so-called Islamic State, although the Pentagon has deployed a new brigade to Kuwait and no longer supervises the Iraqi army.

“Iran, and especially Soleimani, have dominated the United States in Iraq on several occasions.”

Whatever ultimately happens to the call for withdrawal – something that Abdul-Mahdi tempered on Monday – Trump’s first response was to threaten America’s nominal ally Iraq. He warned that he would punish Baghdad, something that evoked the devastating human consequences of the sanctions of the 1990s, “like they have never seen before” and demanded reimbursement from a state that states United tried to agonize the costs to guarantee as the main Arab customer.

But Iran, and mainly Soleimani, has dominated the United States in Iraq on several occasions, which the past three presidents have refused to accept as the inevitability it has always been. Iran is next door, and is now more unified than at any time in recent memory. Popular demonstrations against the regime have given way to the massive national funeral processions of Soleimani, strengthening the hand of Iranian maximalists. It turns out that other countries also have nationalists who repel attacks by hostile aliens.

For an exhausted and frustrated America, the strategy is irrelevant, because it only entangles the United States in a swamp of the Middle East. What Trump is looking for instead is zip-free, frictionless violence. As he said in a Sunday tweet, the response to any Iranian retaliation will be another American attack, “perhaps disproportionately.” This impetus is the inevitable result of the war on terror catastrophe, where for 18 years raids and decapitation strikes replaced victory.

***

Trump’s threat to Iran’s cultural heritage reflected the underlining of the eternal war: a clash of Western civilization against supposed Islamic barbarism, against which anything goes.

This subtext has never been respectable among the politicians, generals, heads of intelligence services, diplomats, lawyers and other institutional figures who created and maintained the war on terror. Some deny that the subtext even exists, preferring to view statements like Trump as a vulgar and embarrassing deviation from unfortunate geopolitical responsibility. But it has always been present, to varying degrees, in all their institutions, sometimes even pushing some of them to strive to eradicate it.

(It has been relatively blatantly exposed in American journalism, deliberately and tacitly, since immediately after September 11, as when leading conservative experts lamented that the United States had not killed enough “Sunni men” aged 15 to 35 “to prevent the insurgency in Iraq.)

Whatever their intentions, the inability or reluctance of the political and security classes to resolve the war forever guaranteed that wickedness would increase.

Being at war for so long has left a considerable number of Americans unable to reconcile their world domination with the agony of being in a limbic state of neither peace nor victory. This has led a considerable number of them to consider the brutality that America can deliver as a substitute for victory, which America cannot.

In a post-project America with minimal shared sacrifices in wartime, few Americans are actually waging a war on terror, which means that most of us experience it as a media event, background noise television or social media, where its consequences are abstract but its frustrations intense. Such an experience is conducive to seeing an answer by “bombing shit” from people who live in “shit countries”; lock them up indefinitely with little or no legal recourse; to surveillance extended to global levels and reduced to leaders of American-Muslim civil society and even to mosques; to torture people in captivity; toughen the border against potentially dangerous, broadly speaking, by confusing immigration with terrorism.

Versions of all of these practices have been substantiated, in a sophisticated and eminently respectable manner, by Republican and Democratic leaders and by the management of the security services.

Republicans, for a generation, have exploited this tension in American politics, while Democrats, more often than not, have curled up before it. Trump decided it was time for the riding to have a champion – not someone who winked and nodded, let alone someone who condescended or called him a racist. Trump understood the totemic force of defining an always elusive enemy through the deceptive and inflammatory phrase Radical Islamic / Islamist Terror, which means that terror is something that Muslims, who are considered subhumans, do and are. It is a moral judgment on who should target the architecture of state violence – and, inevitably, whom the Very Beautiful People should escape. Not exerting maximum brutality on Muslim fighters and civilians is the reason why, in Trump’s explanation, “we will no longer win”.

“Trump correctly calls the car a lemon while running his engine in red.”

Trump expresses antipathy for the war on terror that has confused elite observers, the most infamous Maureen Dowd, who rated him as “Donald The Dove”. Yet Trump’s declared antipathy has its limits. As president, he intensified air bombardments against Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan considerably. Whatever the reason for Trump considering the Afghanistan war, he almost doubled the troop commitment to him from which he inherited and canceled peace talks with the Taliban in response to the predictable violence of the Taliban.

In his first two years in power, Trump stepped up drone strikes beyond what President Barack Obama, whose reputation is inextricable from the drone war, did in his first two years at the helm Presidency. He also removed the restrictions imposed by Obama, which existed, even in a porous manner, to avoid the unnecessary death of civilians. When a CIA official showed Trump a drone showing a strike that killed a man after he walked away from his family’s home, the president misunderstood the precision message the agency tried to convey and asked, “Why did you wait?” message, he made a woman deeply involved in the torture the director of the CIA.

Trump has greater clarity on what the war on terror is than his journalistic or security sector critics. His great political insight is to recognize that, for his supporters, the war against the grotesque implied terrorism of violence against non-whites who are considered extraterrestrial marauders is his emotional engine.

Disregarding the inability of their traditional elites to subject a diffuse enemy, Trump and his allies, to the adulation of their political electorate, prefer to submit those who are closer to home and easier to identify: Muslims, immigrants, non whites who expect America to keep its promises of equality and freedom, and white progressives who claim to support the same goal. Trump correctly calls the car a lemon while running his engine in red. This opens up a host of authoritarian possibilities that extend far beyond the war on terror, such as separating migrant children from their families and locking them in cages. This is what it really means to be exhausted from an endless war.

Whether or not Trump destroys Iran’s heritage, he reveals his understanding of victory: the defilement, in cultural terms, of those who would frustrate him. Under Trump’s watch, the foreign battlefields in the war on terror have seen increased bombardment, raids, and other punitive measures. Even those who fought the American wars for it can be left to their own fate once Trump sees them as charges, just more than too stiff contractors. With an embrace of brutality comes a delight of transgression, especially when typical or liberal or foreign lawyers or Deep Staters howl objections. They’re walking into Trump’s trap: weren’t these people who got us into these stupid wars?

One of the things these people told them was not to start a war with Iran. For Trumpists, but not only for them, Iran, the supposed architect of radical Islamic terror, has been at war with America since 1979, while the United States refuses to retaliate. This long cultural insult is inflamed by the insistence on restraining the same political, diplomatic, intelligence and military voices that many of Trump’s allies see as enemies of the president. Giving them over to submission is as delectable for nationalists as spraying Soleimani.

An important figure in the history of the war on terror illustrates the intensification of grievances at its heart. When the planes hit the towers, Michael Scheuer was the head of the CIA’s Osama bin Laden unit, his main Al Qaeda expert and architect of his rendition program. Frustrated that his superiors and the Bush administration misdiagnosed Al Qaeda’s political agenda and did not want to withdraw the United States from the Middle East, Scheuer – also a stern critic of the Iraq war – published a book in 2004 arguing that “Islam is at war with America” ​​and that the United States had no choice but to react with much greater violence to survive.

After leaving the agency, Scheuer’s trajectory followed the American nationalist turn. He became a birther, a supporter of Trump and a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory. He recently thought of “loyal lottery-chosen citizen execution platoons” executing “democratic coupists and insurrectionists” like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Barack Obama, his former CIA colleague John Brennan and the former intelligence chief James Clapper. After the murder of Soleimani, Scheuer praised Trump for the type of “non-intervention” and “America First” policy that, according to the former CIA official, is justified.

“An Iranian military attack must prompt President Trump to unleash US military power to destroy Iran’s oil production facilities, or its navy, or merchant fleet, or better yet, all three. No US troops on the ground, no occupying forces led by an imperial consul, no American demands for changes in the Iranian government or its political and social systems, and no reconstruction aid funded by American taxpayers. Just let the Iranians heal their wounds, determine their future after the disaster, and think about the fact that, afterwards, it would be awfully reckless to fuck again with the Americans, ”wrote Scheuer. He presented it as an alternative to endless war, rather than its next phase.

But the war on terror is not just something that is going on in the Iranian oil fields, or in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan and elsewhere on the map of violence. War occurs in America.

The War on Terrorism is the Muslim-only travel ban. It is Trump’s request that Muslim congressmen Omar and Rashida Tlaib and two of their non-white colleagues return from where they come from. It is the durability of mass surveillance, the refusal to admit refugees, the post-sentencing detention of non-citizens, the militarization of the police, the legal architecture that allows presidents to execute American citizens abroad without trial if an intelligence agency says that their capture is impossible, enthusiasm not only for war crimes but also for the men who commit them.

As long as all of this and much more remains grounded in American political culture, the war on terror will survive any withdrawal from Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan. This will produce more conflicts with countries like Iran. And that will produce more Donald Trumps.

.