Trump inhibits immigrants from 6 countries in paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It is fundamental for national security and common sense that if a foreign country wishes to receive the benefits of immigration and travel to the United States, it must meet the basic security conditions outlined by US law enforcement and intelligence professionals , “the White House said in a statement.

Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea and Nigeria would suspend all immigrant visas; these are applicants who want to live permanently in the US. They include visas for people sponsored by family members or employers, as well as the diversity visa program that made up to 55,000 visas available in the most recent lottery. In December, for example, 40,666 immigrant visas were issued worldwide.

Diversity visas are suspended in Sudan and Tanzania. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses a computer drawing to select people from all over the world for up to 55,000 different visas. Nigeria is already excluded from the lottery, along with other countries that have had more than 50,000 residents immigrated to the US in the last five years.

Non-immigrant visas were not affected – granted to those traveling to the US for a temporary stay. They include visas for tourists, business people or people seeking medical treatment. For example, in December around 650,760 non-immigrant visas were issued worldwide.

The new restrictions quickly met with criticism from advocates of immigrants who smothered them as a new Muslim ban.

Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are Muslim countries with a majority. Nigeria, the seventh most populous nation in the world with more than 200 million people, is roughly equally divided between Christians and Muslims, but has the world’s fifth largest population of Muslims, according to the Pew Research Center.

Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union Immigrants’ Rights Project, said the previous visa restrictions should not be extended.

“President Trump doubles his distinctive anti-Muslim policy – and uses the ban as a way to put even more of his prejudices into practice by excluding more color communities,” he said. “Families, universities, and businesses in the United States are paying an ever-higher price for President Trump’s ignorance and racism.”

Nigeria has nothing in common with the other countries, said David Olowokere, chairman of the engineering technologies department at Texas Southern University in Houston. The Nigerian economy is Africa’s largest, with a gross domestic product of 2019 of nearly $ 445 billion.

“You cannot develop as quickly as Nigeria without having some growth problems,” said the Nigeria-born professor. “But you cannot place Nigeria in the same category as those other countries.

“I can tell you that any Nigerian would think this makes no sense,” Olowokere said.

Rumors swirled for weeks over a possible new ban, and Belarus was initially considered. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on his way to the Eastern European nation when the restrictions were announced, and Belarus was not on the list.

Acting Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said Homeland Security officials would work with countries to strengthen their security requirements to help them get off the list. Wolf said that some countries could meet the new standards in time.

“These countries for the most part want to be helpful, they want to do the right thing, they have relations with the US, but for a number of different reasons they did not meet those minimum requirements,” Wolf said.

The current restrictions follow Trump’s travel ban, which the Supreme Court upheld in 2018 as lawful. They are considerably softer than Trump’s initial ban, which had blocked travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for 90 days, blocking refugees. recordings during 120 days and suspended journeys from Syria. The government has suspended most immigrant and non-immigrant visas for applicants from those countries. Exceptions are available for students and students with “important contacts” in the US

Trump has said that a travel ban is needed to protect Americans. But opponents have argued that he wants to focus on Muslim countries, referring to comments he made as a candidate in 2015, calling for a “full and complete closure of Muslims entering the United States until the representatives of our country can figure out what is going on. “

The seven countries in the ban include countries with little or no diplomatic relationship with the US and five Muslim countries with a majority: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Wolf said immigrant visas were chosen because people with that visa are the hardest to remove after arriving in the United States.

The initial ban was immediately blocked by the courts and led to a month-long process to develop clear standards and federal assessment processes to try to resist the legal citizen.

Wolf said officials investigated countries for compliance with minimum standards for identification and information sharing, and assessed whether countries have followed terrorism or public security risks properly. Officials looked at whether countries were using modern passports, shared information that the US could validate on travelers, shared and identified potential criminal suspects in a way that the US could see before entry. They evaluated the responses and ranking countries.

Government agencies then discussed whether countries had different but important contacts with the US and then decided on restrictions.

“Really the only way to reduce the risk is to impose these travel restrictions,” Wolf said.

The announcement was expected around the third anniversary of January 27, 2017, adoption of the first order.

David Bier, an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a Libertarian think tank, said the expansion had no basis and was “even less of a rational basis than all previous iterations.”

“This list of countries has no basis in the safety factors on which it was based,” he said. “It’s just another random exercise to keep legal immigrants out.”

