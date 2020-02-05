Trump inherited both accusations, remains in office

The sedimentation saga of months lasts until Wednesday and, as expected, President Trump remains in office.

The Senate has voted to acquit the President on both allegations of accusation – one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress – approved by the House of Representatives in December.

The vote on the abuse of power was on party lines, minus the Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who said earlier Wednesday that he plans to vote to condemn the president. All 53 Republican senators, including Romney, voted to acquit Trump for accusing Congress of obstruction.

The house voted to accuse Trump of dealing with Ukraine. Trump sent his assistants to use congress-approved military funding for Ukraine in an attempt to get the country’s new president to announce a corruption investigation into former vice-president Joe Biden, one of Trump’s potential rivals in the presidential election of 2020.

To remove Trump from his position, a two-thirds majority of the senators would be required, an outcome that was always out of reach because of the almost unanimous loyalty of the Republicans to the president. But Democrats claimed that failing to accuse Trump would send a message to future presidents that their conduct was outside Congress’s reproach or the scope of the law.

Immediately after the Senate voted to acquit, the incumbent President of the United States tweeted a graphic representation of garden signs for his presidential campaigns extending his term of office beyond the year 2020 to 2024, 2028, 2088, 2400, 40000 and finally “4EVA . “