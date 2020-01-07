Trump ignores Canada, allies with murder of Iranian general: former ambassador paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Iraq orders all international troops out of the country because it regards the American attack on its territory as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Heyman was the American diplomat who helped broker Canada to join Iraq in 2014 as an American ally in his fight against the spread of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in that country and neighboring Syria.

“We were partners in this, in reducing terrorism,” Heyman said in an interview. “As far as I am concerned, at least as publicly reported, the US did not consult with our allies prior to this action. And if that is the case, it puts Canada and others on the spot in a fairly difficult and complex situation. “

Heyman, a democrat, has been a fierce critic of Trump and emerged as a vocal booster of Canada-US relations during the rocky tenure of the Republican president.

Regarding the impact of last week’s events in the Middle East, Heyman said that American allies, including Canada, should play a role in filling the diplomatic void opened by Trump.

“I hope the American allies talk to each other and try to figure out how to calm the water,” Heyman said.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne seemed to do exactly that on Monday, with a series of phone calls with his Iraqi and Jordanian colleagues.

“The two ministers agreed on the need for de-escalation in tensions, since peace and stability are crucial to the implementation of the political and economic reforms under way in Iraq,” said the Champagne office about his conversation. with Mohammed Ali al-Hakim in Iraq.

That was the same message that Champagne was trying to convey after his conversation with Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi.

Safadi said on Twitter that he had an “in-depth discussion” with Champagne in which “all the emphasis was on working on rising tensions. Emphasizes #Iraq stability is the key to regional security and central to defeating #Daesh. The coalition must be intact stay. Large tires. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press