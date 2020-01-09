Trump ignores Canada, allies with murder of Iranian general: former ambassador paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I think this is on a different level,” Heyman said in an interview.

“As far as I am concerned, at least as publicly reported, the US did not consult with our allies prior to this action. And if that is the case, it puts Canada and others on the spot in a fairly difficult and complex situation. “

Heyman, a democrat, has been a fierce critic of Trump and emerged as a vocal booster of Canada-US relations during the rocky tenure of the Republican president. He was also the American diplomat who helped broker Canada to join Iraq in 2014 as an American ally in his fight against the spread of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in that country and neighboring Syria.

Robert Malley, president of the International Crisis Group, said that Trump’s decision to order the drone strike was partly motivated by his desire to project an attitude toward Iran that “at all costs Obama was” , while projecting that the US is not afraid of any consequences.

“They send the message: don’t mess with us; we are not afraid of anything you can do to us, “said Malley, who has previously served in the National Security Council of Obama.

The Associated Press reported that Obama and his Republican predecessor George W. Bush decided not to order a targeted murder of Soleimani because it could have serious consequences.

Malley said that two important considerations would be at the top of every president’s checklist before he made such a drastic decision – taking measures to protect US troops from retaliation attacks and the “management” of allies.

“Certainly, they (the Trump government) have not warned some countries that deserve to be warned, since they also have an interest in what is happening in Iraq – all countries present in the counter-ISIS coalition are clearly affected by what happened. “

The Canadian forces announced Tuesday that it would temporarily move an unspecified number of soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait due to security concerns.

Now American allies, including Canada, play a role in filling the diplomatic void opened by Trump, Heyman said.

“I hope the American allies talk to each other and try to figure out how to calm the water,” Heyman said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne have done exactly that in the last two days, with a series of telephone conversations with various international and Middle Eastern counterparts.

Their conversations emphasized the need to find ways to reduce tensions in the region.

On Tuesday, looking for prospects for a diplomatic path, Trudeau spoke with Jordan Abdullah II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a Monday call to Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

Brief summaries of calls from the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized the need for cooler heads – the so-called “de-escalation” – and the commitment to continue fighting ISIL.

The Champagne office said his talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi expressed the same feelings.

Safadi said on Twitter that he had an “in-depth discussion” with Champagne, who “stressed that everyone must work to de-escalate rising tensions. Emphasizes #Iraq stability is the key to regional security and central to defeating #Daesh. The coalition must remain intact. Large ties. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press