President Donald Trump insists that he is vital to protecting the health of people with pre-existing conditions while supporting a lawsuit that would overturn the Affordable Care Act, including protection for those conditions.

Trump tweeted last week that he was the one who saved the existing conditions while “winning the fight to free you from the expensive, unfair and very unpopular individual mandate,” reports The Hill.

When the Republicans take control of the house, the health care that “I’ve brought to the best place for many years” will be “the best ever.”

However, Trump has often vowed to eliminate Obamacare, including support for a house GOP bill in 2017 that would have weakened protection for pre-existing conditions.

Trump’s tweets could be triggered by ads bought by Democratic presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg by 2020 to invalidate the president’s “broken promise” regarding healthcare.

“I think [Trump] feels the heat on the matter,” Brad Bannon, a Democratic Party strategist, told The Hill. “He knows that he was on the wrong side. He tries to cover his tracks.”

The Trump administration also supports a lawsuit in several states trying to overthrow the ACA, as Larry Levitt, a health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation, found.

When asked about the Democrats’ attacks, Sarah Matthews said in the Trump campaign that the Democrats wanted to “go far beyond Obamacare and advocate a government health care deal that would overturn private insurance for 180 million Americans.”

The campaign also notes that Trump has taken various other health care measures, such as lowering drug prices and increasing price transparency.

Similar posts:

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.