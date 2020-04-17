Trump has Roger Stone jurors fearing for their safety

On Wednesday, the 12 jurors in the Roger Stone case expressed their fear. They fear they will continue to be harassed and fear for their safety and that of their family if their identity is revealed.

Jurists cited President Trump’s tweets and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ remarks as “why threats to the security and privacy of jurors persist” after trial ends, National Law Journal reports in November.

A juror wrote, “I am trying to stay away from danger, but now it seems that danger is coming to me.”

Jurors seek to thwart the legal efforts of right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, who is trying to make public the preliminary questionnaires that the jurors have completed. These questionnaires contain private information on jurors and professional background. The purported purpose of the petition to publish the questionnaires is to check them for bias in the hope of obtaining a new trial for Stone.

Another juror wrote: “Given the current climate of polarization and harassment, I do not want to draw any attention to myself, my family or my employer in any way, in any form or other. It is intimidating when the President of the United States attacks the president of a jury by name. “

“I am afraid that someone could harm my family simply because I was summoned and then chosen to sit on the jury,” wrote another juror.

According to CNN, at the time of Stone’s guilty verdict, Trump and others hung on a Facebook post written by the chambermaid of the jury where she expressed kind words for the prosecutors in the case, denounced Trump and described his supporters as racists. Trump called it biased in the tweets and said at a rally that Stone’s verdict was a “miscarriage of justice.”

Stone was found guilty of the seven charges against him, including lying to Congress to protect the president and threatening a witness. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Although the coronavirus crisis put Stone’s story on hold, Trump spoke of Stone often after the verdict and left the door open to grant a pardon.

The calls for privacy and expressions of fear from jurors who no doubt now want to never be seated in this case should give Trump a break and motivate him to call his dogs. But unfortunately, it is very unlikely for a president who seems to be motivated by a need for revenge.

“I served willingly, but I did not sign up for what it became. I find the current situation disheartening, ”said another juror.

Another added, “This whole situation amazes me because everything I expected before the trial only appeared before a jury. I think I should be protected to fulfill my civic duty. “