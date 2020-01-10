Trump hands over Iran's biggest strategic goal to Iraq

Loading...

It has been barely a year since the United States foiled Qassem Soleimani to install Adil Abdul-Mahdi as Iraqi Prime Minister. But with Soleimani dead in an American drone strike, the United States sees the Iraqi government that American forces created during the 2003-2011 occupation as a complement to Iranian strategy.

While Iranians swear that Soleimani’s revenge will include the expulsion of the United States from the Middle East (Tehran’s long-standing goal), the administration even refuses to speak with the Iraqis about their departure, immediately rejecting the ‘very vocal insistence of Abdul-Mahdi and the Iraqi legislature that the Americans leave.

While it is not as if the United States generally respects Iraqi sovereignty, the Trump administration’s hostility to Baghdad shows that the United States does not need Iranian interference to undermine its position in a a country they once regarded as the cornerstone of their presence in the region.

Mahdi reiterated on Friday that he wanted to discuss leaving the United States. But the State Department, in a statement on “continued partnership,” ruled out any such discussion.

“At that time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be devoted to discussing the best way to re-engage our strategic partnership – not to discuss the withdrawal of troops, but our position of appropriate and appropriate force in the Middle East,” read the Friday’s statement attributed to the ministry. spokesperson Morgan Ortegus.

The US military command in Iraq did not respond to a request for comment.

The State Department’s response has struck some observers as an escalation – not against Iran but against Iraq, although it may benefit Iran.

“This will likely be seen by Iraqi officials as a refusal to discuss the withdrawal, which in turn will strengthen their demands for withdrawal,” said Douglas Lute, retired army lieutenant general who was coordinator of the House. Blanche for Iraq and Afghanistan for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “Ending the American presence and partnership in Iraq is the most important strategic goal for Iran. (It) will take a long-term strategic vision, unobstructed by tactics, even tactics like the murder of Soleimani. ”

“We are disappointed that the State Department does not seem interested in working with the Iraqi government on a plan to safely withdraw US forces from Iraq,” said Dan Caldwell of Concerned Veterans for America.

“The State Department treats the preferences of a sovereign country and current strategic partner as if they were not relevant,” added William Ruger of the Charles Koch Institute. “It violates the original war objectives of Operation Iraqi Freedom to create a free and democratic Iraq. Instead, he views Iraq as a mere means for its campaign of reckless maximum pressure against Iran which promises greater hostilities when we should find a diplomatic resolution of our disputes and the final withdrawal of American troops from ‘Iraq and Syria. “

“The State Department treats the preferences of a sovereign country and current strategic partner as if they were not relevant …”

Since the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the United States, the administration has tacitly insisted that the vote was not legitimate. President Trump has threatened to punish an allied country that in 2014 invited its former occupier to fight the so-called Islamic State. Ortegus’ statement made it clear that the United States was looking for “a conversation between the US and Iraqi governments not only about security, but about our financial, economic and diplomatic partnership.”

Earlier this week, after a confusing letter from a one-star general seemed to accept the unsustainability of the U.S. military presence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper flatly insisted that the U.S. would not leave not. A parliamentary vote to expel the United States “simply shows the support of most Iraqis for our presence in the country,” said Esper.

He said most of the Sunni and Kurdish parliamentarians did not vote. “These Shiites who voted, many of them voted under the threat of death from Shiite militias,” said Esper.

But Ilan Goldenberg, who has dealt with Middle East issues for the Pentagon and the State Department in the Obama administration and who advises Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, said Esper undermined his own argument by rejecting an official act of a sovereign government.

“Iraq’s biggest nightmare is to become the chessboard against which Iran and the United States clash, and by killing Soleimani, we have virtually satisfied all of their worst fears,” said Goldenberg.

In the days following the strike, Trump complained to relatives that various advisers kept telling him that he would look “weak” and would risk a brutal reaction from some GOP lawmakers s ‘He was to withdraw from Iraq, according to three sources familiar with the conversations. However, he has said to various people that he still wants to leave Iraq and other countries, while at the same time respecting the advice of his hawkish officials.

“Iraq’s biggest nightmare is to become the chessboard between Iran and the United States …”

Administration officials held talks with their Iraqi counterparts about voting in parliament last week, Iraqi and American officials said. As Iran’s story unfolded in Washington, Iraqi officials in Baghdad consulted on how to manage everything the United States planned to do with its troops. Should parliament continue to demand their ouster?

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Parliament gathered to discuss options for a US-Iraqi partnership on training and other anti-ISIS military operations with a roadmap for full US withdrawal. But for the most part, Iraqi officials have waited for Washington to return to them with a plan to stay, or leave, or something in between.

As the week progressed and senior US officials attempted to answer congressional questions about the strike, Baghdad waited. On Friday, he officially asked the administration what his plan was for Iraq – before the State Department made its statement.

For years, US officials have lamented Iran’s ability to surpass the United States in Iraqi politics – something which, during the 2003-2011 war, then prompted US officials to reject Iraqi political decisions inconvenient.

Many rightists who opposed the exit from Iraq in 2011, particularly the late Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham, ignored the lack of parliamentary support for a basic post-2011 agreement and addressed withdrawal as a unilateral wish of the Obama administration.

On Friday in Baghdad, the Iraqis continued their month-long protests against Iranian and American domination.

One of the consistent features of the post-September 11 era is that American adversaries do not respond to the United States in ways that play with American forces, but rather to trap the United States in protracted, political and military, which display the United States. weaknesses. Another is that the United States declares victory at the start of the escalation, as Trump does after the murder of Soleimani, before the full consequences of their actions are revealed. A third is that the United States is learning the hard way how launching missile strikes can undermine the political results it claims to be seeking, and empower the adversaries against whom it launched the strikes.

All of this leads some to conclude that if the United States focuses on Iranian military responses to Soleimani, Iran can advance its interests in a more sustainable way, especially while the United States is building up its supposed friends.

“This is a delicate moment when skillful diplomacy can prevent us from being expelled without ceremony from Iraq,” said Goldenberg, now at the Center for New American Security. “But the administration has decided to pursue hammer diplomacy instead, precisely what is not working.”