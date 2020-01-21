Trump hails US economy at World Economic Forum in Davos, says little about climate

DAVOS, Switzerland – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had led a “dramatic” recovery in the US economy and urged the world to invest in America, but had less to say about the climate change issues at the center of this year’s meeting of the best companies and political leaders from the Swiss Alps.

Trump respected his script and did not mention the historic impeachment trial scheduled to meet in the United States Senate in Washington later Tuesday. But he couldn’t help but comment when asked about the trial by hordes of journalists covering the Davos forum.

“It’s shameful,” said Trump of the debates.

Trump’s two-day visit is a test of his ability to balance his anger at his indictment with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. His speech was equivalent to an election year speech for all those he called “ordinary, working citizens” of the United States who “felt neglected, betrayed, forgotten.”

Trump reminded the public that when he spoke here in 2018 “I told you that we have launched the great American comeback.”

“Today, I am proud to say that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom like the world has never seen before,” said the president.

U.S. economist Kenneth Rogoff disputed Trump’s comments, saying that some of Trump’s claims about the strength of the U.S. economy are true. But Rogoff noted that the economy was not in bad shape when Trump took office. “It’s been a good 10 years and his three years probably better than expected,” said Rogoff, adding that he thought Trump had taken care to keep his comments on climate change to a minimum to avoid being booed.

Climate issues are a main theme of the forum and the phrase “Acting on the climate” was written in the snow of the landing area where the Trump One Marine One helicopter landed in Davos.

Trump’s only reference to climate issues in his speech was when he announced that the United States would join an initiative of the World Economic Forum to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide. Subsequently, with apparent reference to those who warn against climate change, Trump said the world must “reject the eternal prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse.”

The Earth has just completed its hottest decade on record, with the past five years being the hottest five years on record, according to the United States and other scientific agencies. Scientists repeatedly point out that more extreme weather conditions are a problem compounded by human-induced climate change. In the U.S., 44 weather and climate disasters have caused at least $ 1 billion in damage since 2017, killing 3,569, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At the end of last year, the Trump administration began to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate deal, under which nearly 200 countries have set targets to reduce emissions of gas trapping heat that lead to climate change. Trump called the Paris agreement an unfair economic burden on the U.S. economy.

“In America, we understand what pessimists refuse to see: that a growing and dynamic, forward-looking market economy elevates the human spirit and stimulates creativity strong enough to overcome any challenge”, said Trump.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been criticized by Trump, said that world and business leaders do not take the threat of global warming seriously.

“Of course, planting trees is far from enough,” said Thunberg.

Trump’s participation in the forum provided another remarkable moment on the split screen in his presidency. Before entering the room to deliver his speech, Trump called the trial “shameful” and part of “the witch hunt that has been going on for years.”

When asked if Trump would connect to the recall trial, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email that Trump had a “full day” in Davos “but that he would be informed by staff periodically ”.

Trump spent almost his entire 30-minute speech describing the U.S. economic gains under his leadership.

“America is flourishing. America is flourishing and yes, America is winning again like never before, “said Trump before speaking about a newly signed trade agreement with China and an ongoing US trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. . He also spoke of record unemployment, stock market gains and millions of people withdrawn from social protection lists.

Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz criticized Trump for failing to respond to the climate emergency beyond a pledge that the United States would join the trillion tree initiative.

“He managed to say absolutely zero on climate change,” said Stiglitz. “In the meantime, we’re going to roast.”

Trump’s appearance at the forum ends on Wednesday when he returns to Washington devoured by the impeachment lawsuit.

The Democrat-controlled House ousted the Republican President last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after revealing that he had pressed the Ukrainian President to announce investigations into former Democrat and vice-president Joe Biden Trump’s political rival. Trump withdrew the foreign aid that Congress had approved for the eastern European nation and held up the prospect of an Oval Office meeting as leverage.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and argues that the Democrats want to remove him from office because they know they cannot deny him re-election in November. Trump would be forced to step down if convicted, but the Republican-controlled Senate should acquit him.

Trump met on Tuesday with the founder of the forum and the new president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold the post. Trump emphasized his reputation as a tough negotiator, saying it was “bad news for us.”

Trump has declared that he wants to conclude a trade agreement between the United States and the European Union and has threatened to impose tariffs on their imports of automobiles if that does not happen.

“If we are unable to reach an agreement, we will have to do something because we have been treated very badly as a country for many, many years on trade,” he said.

“They know they have to do something and if they are right, we will have no problem,” he said.

In a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump suggested he would not be going to Pakistan on his first visit to India this year.

“We are visiting right now so we won’t really have to do it,” go to Pakistan, said Trump.

___

Associated Press editors Jamey Keaten and Pan Pylas in Davos and Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.