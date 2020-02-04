Donald Trump served several television news personalities a lunch described by a guest at the White House as soup and filet from a single Tuesday – but soon the assembled ansoldaten ate out of his hand.

To the great disappointment of CNN people, no one at the long table – including NBC’s Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, ABC’s David Muir and George Stephanopoulos and CBS’s Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan – asked why the president had left his way around it cable network of Trump’s former friend Jeff Zucker.

“MSDNC is not here either,” Trump joked – with polite chuckling but zero protests (not even by Meet the Press and MSNBC anchor Todd) from his captive audience, who were apparently there for a briefing about the State of the Union tonight instead, they were treated to a lot of president bragging about his poll numbers and the ‘through the roof’ stock market, and much moaning about the ‘fiasco’ of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses and the general disorder in the out-of-power party.

Trump made sure that he criticized his Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for refusing to further lower interest rates. Asked about the exploding trillions of dollar deficits that his administration has created, the president claimed that lower interest rates would allow him to reduce the red ink in his second term.

“He was cold,” said a lunch guest. “He was not angry at all. He was friendly, outgoing and relaxed. He was convinced that he would be re-elected.”

Trump was also optimistic about his participation in the presidential debates in the fall and said, “Yes, I do it”, although he claimed: “the debate committee is filled with a lot of Never Trumpers.”

Trump and his lovingly admiring vice president, Mike Pence, sat opposite each other. The president was flanked by O’Donnell and Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum; Meanwhile, Pence signed Todd’s Bret Baier and Fox News as his lunch partners. Also enjoying the kitchen – but staying away from the offered Chardonnay – were Judy Woodruff from PBS, Steve Scully from C-SPAN, David Brody from CBN and Emerald Robinson from Newsmax, formerly a conspiracy theorist from Pizzagate at Trump’s favorite media outlet, One America News Network.

Trump indicated that tonight’s speech will last an hour and a half, and he intended to mention it, but did not spend much time talking about the ongoing removal procedures. That, he said, will be reserved for the barn burner he plans to deliver on Wednesday after the Senate indemnifies him.

“It’s being withheld,” Trump said.

“Are you sure you want to call it” withheld “?” Chuck Todd asked – which was about as loud as the questions were.

While Trump asked sincere questions about deployment of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the recent confrontation of the United States with Iran (“Nobody knows how close we have reached the war,” the president trusted in an answer to Holt), no one saw the need to to challenge him with his regular attacks on members of the press, the ‘enemy of the people’, ‘scum’ and other choice epithets.

At one point, Trump recalled that he had been an early donor to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s first House race, and added, “AOC is going up against him in the primary and she will kick his ass,” quoted a lunch guest predicting the president.

As for his potential Democratic opponents, he said that Bernie Sanders is “the dirtiest and the smartest” – a kind of compliment – and said he didn’t like the appeal of former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, the nation’s first out – understood big presidential candidate. Meanwhile, he promised to hit Joe Biden “on Ukraine and Burisma.”

Trump also promised that the White House will spare no effort to block the book of his former national security adviser John Bolton for publication; he noted that he was taking a chance and hiring Bolton “when no one else wanted him,” and mocked Bolton’s use of the honorable “ambassador,” because “he could not even be confirmed; he was a recess appointment ”to be George W. Bush’s top diplomat at the United Nations, Trump noted.

He said their relationship was soured early, amid Trump’s encounters with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, after Bolton went on TV to announce that the US preferred “the Libyan model” in her dealings with Kim – that is, a scenario where the tyrant of North Korea gives up his nuclear weapons, but is killed anyway, such as Libama’s Muammar Gaddafi.

In short, everyone had a good time at this lunch at the White House.

