Trump goes for Bat in Bat of Fame

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump wants Cooperstown to open its doors to Pete Rose.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that baseball leader in career hits should be in the Gallery of Honor. On Wednesday, Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifelong ban on betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he played and managed them.

“Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (with a wide margin). He gambled, but only by winning his own team, and paid a prize for decades. GET PETE IN THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s time! “Trump tweeted.

Rose agreed to the lifelong ban in August 1989 after an investigation into MLB by lawyer John Dowd that the eternal All-Star placed countless bets on the Reds to win from 1985-87. Dowd is one of Trump’s former lawyers.

Rose was rejected by Commissioner Rob Manfred in December 2015 in an earlier request for relocation. In this new application, Rose’s lawyers argued that the punishment is unfair compared to discipline for the use of steroids and the current electronic sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros.

78-year-old Rose also asked the Hall of Fame of baseball to lift the ban passed by the Hall Board of Directors in 1991 to ban players on the permanently ineligible list from entering the Hall ballot from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Trump has attended various sporting events in recent months. He was booed in Nationals Park in October during Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

